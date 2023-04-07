HUNTINGTON — Volunteers from Mountwest Community and Technical College, Recovery Point and the local community came together on Thursday to clean up a section of Huntington.
Participating in the Mountwest “Make it Shine” Community Cleanup that began at 9 a.m. and lasted into the evening, students, faculty, staff and administration from Mountwest, community members and several people from Recovery Point picked up trash alone 8th and 9th avenues in Huntington’s Fairfield neighborhood.
Items picked up during the cleanup included plastic bags and bottles, glass bottles, straws and lids and tires, said Josh Keck, assistant professor of business at Mountwest, who teaches the marketing class that organized and promoted the “Make it Shine” Community Cleanup.
Mountwest President Josh Baker said he and his wife Toni Baker, both volunteers at Thursday’s event, filled up three bags of trash in about 1 hour and 15 minutes as they were cleaning up on the bridge near the St. Mary’s Education Center. He said it feels good to serve and that cleaning up the community makes you feel like a contributor who is making a difference.
Quincy Crabtree, a first year business management major at Midwest who is in Keck’s class and is from Huntington, volunteered with his 10-year-old son Quinton Crabtree after getting approval from Quinton’s principal.
“I just feel, overall, it was a great experience,” Crabtree said. “I enjoyed it. He (Quinton) enjoyed it.”
He said the event would teach his son positive traits and character.
“It’s a positive event. ... It’s a good experience for me as well, like, in building character and positive traits ... doing a good deed as we did, cleaning up parts of our environment.”
Crabtree said he hopes that people will stop littering and realize that it’s bad for the environment, animals and residents when people do not dispose of their trash properly.
Crabtree said he hopes that the area can stay clean and that people can come together and do more cleanups all over Huntington.
Keck said the community response to the first “Make it Shine” Community Cleanup was good and people were already asking for it to become an annual event, along with an additional cleanup event in the West End of Huntington.
At the conclusion of the event, Keck reported 63 volunteers had collected 140 bags of trash, along with five vehicle tires and several bicycle tires, for a total of 2,338 pounds of litter.
Baker said he hopes Mountwest will be able to do the community cleanup again in the future and also involve more groups.
“It’s obviously a huge need in the city for cleanup,” Baker said. “(I) love for our students to take pride in what they’re doing and their community.”
The Mountwest “Make it Shine” Community Cleanup was done through the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s WV Make It Shine Program, Keck said.
Keck said the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) provided tools, bags and gloves for the event. The City of Huntington also helped with tools and would be picking up all the bags of trash and that the Guyandotte Neighborhood Association and Highlawn Neighborhood Association offered materials as well.
Keck said the bags of trash filled during Thursday’s cleanup would be counted and weighed after the event and the numbers reported to the DEP.
