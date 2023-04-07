The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Volunteers from Mountwest Community and Technical College, Recovery Point and the local community came together on Thursday to clean up a section of Huntington.

Participating in the Mountwest “Make it Shine” Community Cleanup that began at 9 a.m. and lasted into the evening, students, faculty, staff and administration from Mountwest, community members and several people from Recovery Point picked up trash alone 8th and 9th avenues in Huntington’s Fairfield neighborhood.

Jesten Richardson is a reporter and can be reached at jrichardson@hdmediallc.com and found on Twitter at @JRichardsonHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you