Team Rubicon Operation Section Chief and Safety Officer Dok Brown, left, and Logistics Coordinator John Robinson, right, prepare to hang a banner at the forward operation base on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Milton.
MILTON — More than 15 volunteers working in connection with a veteran-led nonprofit have begun natural disaster response efforts in Milton following recent flooding.
The volunteers, who are connected with the organization Team Rubicon and from areas within 450 miles of Milton, including South Carolina and Indiana, began arriving in the town on Thursday to assist those affected by the Mud River flooding earlier this month, said Incident Commander Paula Repka, who is from Preston County, West Virginia.
Planning to be in the area for a week, Team Rubicon’s volunteers spent Friday visiting houses to see if individuals would still need assistance before beginning work on Saturday.
“We go to people’s houses and help them if their personal items got wet in the flood, and if that needs moved out of the house, we do that — remove personal effects,” Repka said. “If there’s mud and debris on their property or in their house, we take care of that. If carpeting needs pulled up because it’s gotten wet. If … the flood line’s gotten up a little bit, we’ll cut the drywall so that we get that wet stuff out of there.”
Repka said that, according to the Milton Fire Department, around 100 homeowners were affected by the flood. The Team Rubicon volunteers plan to initially prioritize elderly individuals, individuals with disabilities and first responders who need assistance, but to eventually help “anyone who needs assistance with their house,” Repka said Friday.
“A lot of people, they have been flooded before, so it’s really hard,” Repka said. “They’re flooded last year, a couple years ago, and they feel like they are cleaned up, and then this happens again. It happens all over again. Or when we help, a lot of times, we are carrying people’s personal items out to the trash, and that’s sad for folks, and we have to talk to the homeowners and work through that … So, it’s a difficult process, but our folks are compassionate and do the right thing. But it’s tough when there’s something that people have no control over.”
The Team Rubicon volunteers have set up their incident command post within the Milton Fire Department, which is hosting them, and are sleeping in a vacant store in Milton with the permission of the owner, Repka said.
