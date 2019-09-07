HUNTINGTON — When Jamie Shuff returned to Safety Town in Huntington after more than 35 years, very little had changed.
Shuff, general manager of Lowe's in South Point, Ohio, had come to the miniature town when he was in second grade to learn about traffic safety.
What he found as an adult was run-down buildings, a classroom with outdated heating and cooling units, and other cosmetic deficiencies.
"A lot of the stuff hadn't changed since I was here in second grade, and I'm 44 now," Shuff said. "It was pretty nostalgic, but it needed a face lift."
That's why Shuff and a group of Lowe's employees from Barboursville and South Point worked more than 800 volunteer hours to overhaul the miniature city.
Volunteers, city representatives and second-graders attended an open house Friday to get the first look at their hard work. Volunteers replaced ceiling tiles in the classroom and changed out the outdated HVAC units. They also redid flooring in several of the miniature buildings, adding new siding and brick work. They also added two new buildings, one a farmers market and the other City Hall.
Every year, Lowe's designates employees up to eight hours of volunteer time within their community. The initiative, called the Lowe's Heroes Program, has seen volunteers work previously in Huntington's West End neighborhood.
Beau Evans, Region 2 coordinator for the West Virginia Governor's Highway Safety Program, reached out to Lowe's about getting some volunteers or materials. Instead, the employees decided to make Safety Town their newest pet project, spending several weekends and weeknights of their free time to get it ready, said Hank Rider, volunteer coordinator for the Lowe's Heroes Program in Barboursville.
"It means so much to help this community and be able to do this," Rider said. "This is our home, too."
On Friday, the volunteers were rewarded for their hard work while watching second-graders from Village of Barboursville Elementary School react to Safety Town. The children toured the buildings before jumping into go-karts and riding around a track complete with sidewalks and traffic signals.
Evans said the volunteers' work is invaluable to keeping Safety Town going, which relies on donations from the community.
Safety Town is open to all second-graders from Cabell and Wayne counties. With all the new upgrades, including a new gazebo, Evans said they hope to bring in students from other surrounding counties in Ohio and Kentucky. Some Mason County schools have expressed interest in attending, he said.
Anyone wanting to volunteer at Safety Town during non-instructional hours may email their name and phone number to safetytown@cityofhuntington.com. Safety Town is located at 1450 Memorial Blvd. in Huntington.
Travis Crum is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. He may be reached by phone at 304-526-2801.