HUNTINGTON — Colorful designs are being added to the streets in three Huntington neighborhoods.
With her designated yellow painting Crocs, Chelsea Hart, a Denver-based artist and Western Kentucky University graduate, came to Huntington to design and paint three asphalt art projects in different Huntington intersections.
Hart’s ability to create colorful abstract art through personal stories motivated Huntington residents to get involved.
“Let’s make things beautiful down here. Let’s get people involved down here. Let’s get people doing the project,” Sequoia Ware, 21, said about the West End community. “Things used to happen all the time here. There were bars down here, a theater; there were jobs and shopping malls. … We’re trying to get that feeling back in motion again.”
The Foundation for the Tri-State Community received a $25,000 grant from the Bloomberg Foundation last year to create the projects in Highlawn, Fairfield and the West End.
Ware said the West End thrives off the businesses that used to be in the area, but people have left over the years and businesses closed. She said there has been a rise of antique shops in the area.
As an employee of the nonprofit ReNewAll Inc. that oversees the Village Renew-All Antique Mall on 14th Street West, Ware stays in touch with business owners and community involvement. Ware said community members met with Hart to share memories, what was nostalgic for them and what they wanted in the West End.
“They can remember going to the Abbott Theatre with their grandparents, and they can remember their grandparents being involved in the glass manufacturing that was in this area. There was always something going on,” Ware said. “I even got to have an opinion on what the project should look like, and I wanted other people in the West End to get involved, too.”
Hart’s inspiration for the West End design was an image of threads of fabric woven together, as the lines depict the past and present meeting and working together. Hart said some lines change color when another line meets to show a “whole new knot in the story of the West End.”
“I imagine a big, chunky blanket or scarf in which you can see the fibers — it’s cozy, warm; you’ve had this piece forever, and maybe you’ve had to mend it a few times,” Hart said in a news release. “The same goes for the West End — just because it might feel fragile right now, there is history behind it, memories and comfort.”
While residents have shared how Hart’s work has inspired others, the ability for Hart to meet new people in new communities has inspired her.
“Seeing what matters to communities, like seeing smaller communities like this, it feels like a little more tight-knit than if you were to go to a big city,” Hart said. “It’s just nice to just go outside of your home and get a different perspective on life and see how other people live.”
The Highlawn design was based on natural settings found in the neighborhood — trees, leaves and the Ohio River. The Fairfield design features the name of the neighborhood in bright letters “to reflect the culture of the neighborhood” as bold, strong and welcoming.
Eleven volunteers came together in Fairfield on Saturday morning, which allowed the asphalt project to be completed earlier than expected.
“I think people have been really excited. Being able to help install something in their neighborhood and do something fun like this, they seem to be happy to do it. I’ve been super appreciative of people coming,” Hart said. “I really had no idea what I was going to paint before coming out here. And each mural is pretty different, and that’s because I chatted with the neighborhoods and the communities and really just kind of got to know them and their values and what was important to them.”
Potential designs for the three intersections were distributed to allow community members to vote for their favorite.
Ware wanted to help Hart with whatever she needed in an attempt to bring the West End some color.
“I’m not even an artist or anything like that. I can barely doodle,” Ware said with a laugh.
Ware said the reason to volunteer is to bring the community — from toddlers to elderly — together and complete a project. She said Hart’s ability to create abstract art in communities will allow each person to relate to the design in their own way.
Volunteers can help with the West End asphalt project from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, Aug. 14.