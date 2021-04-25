HUNTINGTON — Volunteers in Huntington were out early Saturday to help clean up their communities.
The cleanup was part of a Huntington Earth Day event that stretched approximately 4 miles from Hal Greer Boulevard to St. Cloud Commons and included groups and neighbors picking up litter along Fourpole Creek.
Additional cleanup events are planned in other Huntington neighborhoods in the upcoming weeks.
Fairfield will host a cleanup at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 1. Volunteers will meet at the A.D. Lewis Community Center, 1450 A.D. Lewis Ave. In Guyandotte, a cleanup will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 8. Volunteers will meet at the historic Guyandotte Methodist Church, 305 Main St. Highlawn will host a cleanup at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 15. Volunteers will meet at McClelland Park, 2700 Riverview Ave.
Updates can be found on the My Huntington Facebook page.