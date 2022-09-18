HUNTINGTON -- United Way of the River Cities plans to honor the lives that were lost on 9/11 by engaging more than 175 volunteers to build 700 Family Emergency Preparedness Starter Kits in support of the September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance.
At 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at St. Mary’s Center for Education, 2853 5th Ave., Huntington, volunteers will create Family Emergency Preparedness Starter Kits with sample supplies needed in emergencies and guidance for how to create and practice a disaster preparedness plan. Additionally, volunteers will learn more about preparing for an emergency from guest speakers Roy Grimmett from the American Red Cross and Joe Reckard from the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.
Volunteers from St. Mary’s Hospital and DIRECTV will provide volunteers to help build kits outside of this public event.
Completed kits will be distributed throughout Cabell, Wayne, Mason and Lincoln counties in West Virginia and Lawrence County in Ohio to families who may lack adequate disaster plans and supplies. This day of action is underwritten by a grant from AmeriCorps, stewards of the September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance.
