HUNTINGTON -- United Way of the River Cities plans to honor the lives that were lost on 9/11 by engaging more than 175 volunteers to build 700 Family Emergency Preparedness Starter Kits in support of the September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance. 

At 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at St. Mary’s Center for Education, 2853 5th Ave., Huntington, volunteers will create Family Emergency Preparedness Starter Kits with sample supplies needed in emergencies and guidance for how to create and practice a disaster preparedness plan. Additionally, volunteers will learn more about preparing for an emergency from guest speakers Roy Grimmett from the American Red Cross and Joe Reckard from the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.

