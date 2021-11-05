HUNTINGTON — Southside residents are looking to rid Ritter Park of invasive plant species.
As part of efforts to remove the plants from the park, volunteers will meet with experts this weekend. Two times are scheduled for the work: from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 6, and from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7.
Earlier this year, the Southside Neighborhood Organization and the Southside Preservation and Enhancement Alliance partnered to host an invasive species workshop for area residents to learn about identifying such plants and how to get rid of them.
The upcoming volunteer dates are part of that effort, said Connie Reed Beaty, the president of the neighborhood organization. The work will be concentrated around the former site of lily ponds at Ritter Park. She said volunteers who will attend are appreciated.
“The more people to help, the closer we’ll come to … getting it under control,” Beaty said.
Removing invasive plants at Ritter Park is part of a list of issues the Alliance wants to address, said Dan Gooding, the president of the Alliance. Ritter Park is a centerpiece not just for the Southside, but for the city of Huntington and the parks system, he added.
“It’s imperative to stop the destruction and gradual … year-in and year-out decay over there of such important resources for the community to utilize for recreation and relaxation,” Gooding said.
There’s no end to the resources Ritter Park provides for residents, he added.
Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District Executive Director Kathy McKenna said the work will be focused on cleaning out the ponds and removing vines from the area. The volunteer dates are an opportunity for residents to safely aid in removing the plants.
Park district maintenance staff will be on site with a dump truck to haul removed plants away, she said. If extra cleanup is needed in the week after the event, the district will also provide that. Volunteers who attend one of the events should bring their own gloves and clippers and wear long sleeves and long pants, McKenna said.
“We’ll see what we accomplish on those two days and how many people they get turnout for that and then decide, ‘Do we want to add to that?’” McKenna said of whether future dates will be added. If so, it could be later in November or when the weather warms up for the spring.
Beaty also said more volunteer dates could happen in the future. In addition to this, she has an idea for a tree-saving project, where a family or a group could take care of a tree and get a plaque beside it.