HUNTINGTON — Volunteer teams are needed to sell Christmas trees for the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tri-State’s 39th annual Christmas Tree Sale to begin Saturday, Nov. 30. Businesses, groups, organizations, churches, friends and families are encouraged to volunteer for three-hour shifts at one of the following locations:
In Huntington — 6th Avenue and 1st Street, and HIMG, U.S. 60 East; and in Ashland, at the Ashland Tennis Center, 13th Street and Oakview Road. Hours are weekdays from noon to 9 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The number of volunteers needed may range from two persons to five depending on the time of day. Those interested may call the Big Brothers Big Sisters office in Huntington or Ashland at 304-522-2191, 606-329-8799 or toll free at 1-800-971-2101 in order to sign up.