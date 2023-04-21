The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — More than 10 volunteers painted a new mural on the front of Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington on Thursday as part of United Way of the River Cities’ 2023 Week of Action.

Starting at 9 a.m., the volunteers painted a variety of fruits and vegetables, including a banana, apples, a carrot and broccoli, on the front of Facing Hunger’s building on 7th Avenue.

Jesten Richardson is a reporter and can be reached at jrichardson@hdmediallc.com and found @JRichardsonHD on Twitter.

Tags

