HUNTINGTON — Nearly 150 people will navigate the disc golf courses at Rotary Park in Huntington on Saturday for one of the largest annual fundraisers benefiting Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington.
The Ice Bowl, a disc golf tournament to raise funds for the food bank, is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 30, and event coordinator Andy Harshbarger said the event has maxed out at 144 participants.
“We’re going to be running it from about 8 a.m. until dark, likely,” Harshbarger said, and even with the large number of participants, he added that everything will be run in a safe manner by using tee times and small groups.
“Every 10 minutes someone is going to tee off. That keeps people moving through the course,” he said. “Everything from registration to finding tee times to scoring and payouts is done digitally.”
Leading up to Saturday, Harshbarger and a small group of friends have been prepping the course for the foot traffic it will receive over the weekend. The majority of the labor required mulch to be spread over various areas of the courses.
“We’ve been up there for three or four days getting it ready. The (Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District board), with all the trees they mulch up, they come up there and dump it. We shovel it into the trailer and then we put it where it’s needed,” Harshbarger said.
The fundraiser, now in its 24th year, was never in danger of cancellation or postponement, Harshbarger said, having hosted a similar disc golf outing in Ashland over the summer with the pandemic in full force.
“We ran it the same we are running this, and no one was around anybody. We found a way for people to get outside, still compete in golf and do it in a safe way,” he said.
Twenty-five percent of each entry fee goes to the food bank. Other money raised will go back into the golf courses to help continue improvements for golfers both now and in the future.
That work could include additional wooden steps for users to navigate the roughly 2½ miles of trail through the courses, and to open up areas that haven’t been able to be used by golfers because they haven’t been accessible, Harshbarger said.
“We have so much more work to do,” he said, “but when it comes to taking care of what’s already there, the park board does a great job of helping us with maintenance. If we call them, they are right there.”