HUNTINGTON — As a way to give back to the city, local volunteers repainted and cleaned the mural on the 10th Street underpass Friday.
About 60 volunteers worked across two shifts throughout the day. Earlier this year, a similar volunteer event was held to retouch the 8th Street underpass.
City Communications Director Bryan Chambers said the effort was supported by Bulldog Creative Services, the city of Huntington, MyHuntington and the 150th Anniversary Committee. The city and the anniversary committee paid for preparation work done on the underpass earlier this week.
The committee and Bulldog Creative also bought supplies for the volunteers to repaint the murals.
Sheetz and other small businesses donated food for volunteers, who included employees of the city, Coalfield Development, Paris Signs, Le Bistro, Bulldog Creative and more.
“The city and the 150th Anniversary Committee firmly believe that as part of our year-long celebration we should be giving back to the community, so this is the latest in a series of community service projects that we’ve worked on over the course of the year,” Chambers said.
Christine Borders, the vice president of creative services for Bulldog, designed the mural in the 10th Street underpass as well as the murals in the 8th Street and 14th Street West underpasses.
Borders said it was nice to give a piece of herself to Huntington and see the community support it.
“It feels good that there’s people like this in Huntington that want to contribute,” Borders said.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
