HUNTINGTON — A group of volunteers donated their time Friday afternoon to retouch the mural along the 8th Street underpass in Huntington.
The idea to work on the mural came together quickly, said Anna Adkins, who is part of Generation Huntington. Volunteers had retouched the mural in the past, and others wanted to do it again.
Adkins said notices were posted in various social media groups to get more people involved. She said it was nice to get random emails from people offering help. For Adkins, donating time to do a project like this gives her an outlet to channel her passion for causes.
“I think people just want to see Huntington continue to move in a positive direction,” Adkins said.
The City of Huntington’s 150th Anniversary Committee paid for the paint and supplies for the project. City employees and representatives from Marshall University, Mountain Health, Huntington Area CVB, RCBI, Huntington in Bloom and more are members of the committee. Funding for the committee comes from sponsors such as AT&T, Mountain Health, Marshall University, Marshall University Research Corp., Huntington Area CVB and Huntington City Council microgrants.
“The committee believes that part of celebrating Huntington’s 150th anniversary is community service and giving back to our neighborhoods,” city Communications Director Bryan Chambers said in an email. “There will be more initiatives relating to community services that will be announced in the near future.”
Adkins said the group hopes to do similar work at the 10th Street underpass after a drainage project is completed there, but more funding will be needed.