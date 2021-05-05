The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — My Huntington is looking for volunteers for upcoming Make Huntington Shine spring cleanup events in Guyandotte and Highlawn.

On Saturday, May 8, volunteers will meet at 10 a.m. at the Historic Guyandotte United Methodist Church, 305 Main St. On Saturday, May 15, volunteers will meet at 10 a.m. at McClelland Park, 2700 Riverview Drive.

Equipment will be provided. My Huntington has hosted previous cleanup events in Fairfield and the West End. Volunteers have collected over 60 bags of litter in those two outings.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.