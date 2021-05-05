HUNTINGTON — My Huntington is looking for volunteers for upcoming Make Huntington Shine spring cleanup events in Guyandotte and Highlawn.
On Saturday, May 8, volunteers will meet at 10 a.m. at the Historic Guyandotte United Methodist Church, 305 Main St. On Saturday, May 15, volunteers will meet at 10 a.m. at McClelland Park, 2700 Riverview Drive.
Equipment will be provided. My Huntington has hosted previous cleanup events in Fairfield and the West End. Volunteers have collected over 60 bags of litter in those two outings.