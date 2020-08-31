As emergency calls for overdoses have increased in West Virginia during the coronavirus pandemic, more than 150 volunteers will be working to distribute 1,000 naloxone kits at more than a dozen locations across Putnam and Kanawha counties on Wednesday.
The event is dubbed “Save A Life Day” and will be the first of its kind in the state, coming together after months of organizing between dozens of groups in the two counties.
“Narcan, in my opinion, everybody should have it. I keep two kits all the time. You never know when you’re going to run into somebody — a neighbor, a family member, anyone — who needs it,” said Ed Covert, lead organizer for the event in Hurricane. “It doesn’t hurt you, there’s no side effects to it, but it can save a life — or lives.”
Naloxone, sold under the brand name Narcan, is an opioid overdose reversing medication. If given to someone who is not overdosing on opioids, there is no effect or risk.
“If someone had a heart attack not an overdose, they’ll be fine, completely fine (if given naloxone),” said Tina Ramirez, executive director of Marshall University’s Great Rivers System for Addiction Care. “If they are overdosing, though — we often say the only criteria for someone to get help (with substance use disorder) is that they’re alive. (Naloxone) helps with that.”
While it’s too soon to tell if fatal overdoses will be up in 2020 in West Virginia compared to 2019, emergency calls and hospital visits for overdoses have increased in the past few months, according to data from the state’s Office of Drug Control Policy.
In Kanawha County, Solutions Oriented Addiction Response, a grassroots organization focused on educating people about, and distributing, naloxone, has seen overdose reversals with kits they’ve handed out increase tenfold. At the beginning of the year, they’d hear about three or four reversals a week, said Joe Solomon, co-founder of the group and one of the key organizers for Save A Life day. Now, the average is 20 a week.
As the COVID-19 pandemic has continued, it’s also been potentially harder for people who need naloxone to use their local harm reduction programs.
“We have heard from partners that some of the harm reduction programs that were educating on naloxone have taken a step back in recent months,” Ramirez said. “What we’re seeing, though, is the supply of naloxone has been there, it’s just a matter of getting it into the hands of the people.”
Save A Life Day is trying to do exactly that. At each site — a complete list of which can be found at SaveALifeWV.org — there will be training on how to dispense naloxone, as well as peer recovery coaches and counselors who can talk to anyone who is in, or has a loved one, in active addiction.
Ramirez said she wants people to start thinking of naloxone the same as any other tool in a first aid kit.
“It really is something else you use in an emergency medical situation. If we can chip away at that stigma and more people realize that, well we’ll probably save more lives,” Ramirez said.
Brian Holley, the Drug Free Communities coordinator at Putnam Wellness Coalition, said he expects to see many family members pick up naloxone in case of an overdose by someone they love.
“It’s something easy to have on hand just in case,” Holley said. “It’s not something you want to need to use, but if you do, it’s there.”
For Holley, who is in long-term recovery for substance use disorder, the issue of naloxone access and distribution is a personal one.
“I’ve had several family members and a lot of friends die from overdoses,” Holley said. “If this was more accepted 8 or 10 years ago, they could be alive. I’m tired of seeing friends and family members die. We could prevent some of these deaths.”
Holley said it’s important for people to ask as many questions as they need from the volunteers distributing the naloxone. He said he knows it can be a controversial topic, but people need to understand substance use disorder can happen to anyone, at any time.
“I was one of those that would never have seen it coming. I was 20 years old, injured at work and got a prescription from my doctor, then it was a spiral progression from there. It’s not something you plan, or see happening,” Holley said. “It can be controversial, but especially to people struggling to find their path, it’s as important to them as what an EpiPen is to someone who has a fish allergy. I know that can be a dangerous comparison with the stigma around it, but it’s true. (Naloxone) saves lives.”
Distribution locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted. All locations require face coverings and social distancing guidelines be followed.