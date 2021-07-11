HUNTINGTON — Volunteers met at Gallaher Village Square on Saturday for a Block Improvement Party.
During the event, residents lent a hand with installing upgrades to the green space that were made possible from a grant from H&R Block and Nextdoor. In June, the Gallaher Village Neighborhood Association found out their submission was one of 10 to be selected. More than 1,500 submissions were made.
With the upgrades, residents will be able to use the square for community events like small concerts or farmers markets.
Gallaher Village Square is along Norway Avenue in Huntington, near the Cabell County 911 Center. It was once home to Gallaher Elementary School.