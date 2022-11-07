HUNTINGTON — As voters head to the polls, they may have a few last-minute questions to prepare for Election Day.
The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Across the Tri-State area, voters will be deciding on constitutional amendments, local offices and state representation.
West Virginia
In the Mountain State, polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. To vote at your local polling place, bring a form of identification, such as driver’s license, a voter registration card or a bank or debit card. A full list can be found on the West Virginia Secretary of State’s website. Also there, a voter’s registration status and polling place can be found.
Putnam County Clerk Brian Wood, who serves as president of the West Virginia County Clerk's Association, encouraged voters to make sure they know where their voting precinct is before leaving to vote.
“We had redistricting last year, so just be aware of where your precinct is at,” Wood said. “Don't assume your polling place is the same as it was in 2020.”
Registered voters should have received a notification by mail from their respective county clerks informing them of any precinct changes, Wood said.
Voters who are unsure about where their voting precincts are can call their county clerk's office for more information. Voters also can visit the secretary of state's website, GoVoteWV.com, and click on the “Find Your Polling Place” box to put in their name and birthday to figure out where they can go to vote.
In a Friday press release, West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner said he and his staff members will monitor polling locations in all 55 counties. He has a team of investigators and law enforcement personnel to address election fraud throughout the state if needed.
"West Virginia voters have one of the highest confidence levels in the nation when it comes to election security," Warner said. "If you attempt to cheat, we will catch you. You will be prosecuted."
Through the “See Something, TEXT Something!” phone application, West Virginia residents can report possible election fraud via their phones. Text the letters “WV” to 45995. Anonymous complaints can be made by calling the Investigations Division by calling 877-FRAUD-WV.
The American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia’s Election Protection hotline can be reached at 304-355-5012. The hotline has been offered during elections since 2016 and was staffed during West Virginia’s early voting period. Voters who encounter problems at the polls or have voting process questions can use the hotline.
On Tuesday, the hotline will be operated from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., or until all polls close.
The Tri-State Transit Authority will offer free rides on Election Day for seniors and those with voter registration cards. Riders must show their Red-White-Blue Card or Voter Registration Card to the bus driver.
A total of 130,211 people cast their ballots early, according to unofficial results released by Warner. There are more than 1.1 million registered voters in West Virginia.
Kentucky
Polls are open in Kentucky from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Election Day. Residents of the Bluegrass State can find their local polling places at govote.ky.gov. Voters must bring proof of identification. Acceptable forms can be found on the State Board of Elections' website.
In a press release last week, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron reminded voters that suspected election law violations and voting irregularities can be reported to the Attorney General’s Election Fraud Hotline, 1-800-328-VOTE.
The hotline records messages 24 hours a day, seven days a week. During the general election, the hotline will be staffed from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tips submitted are reviewed by prosecutors. Complaints with allegations of election fraud are referred to the Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations. The number of complaints logged by the hotline can be viewed online at ag.ky.gov/election-hotline-updates.
Ohio
Ohioans who are registered to vote can visit their polls from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. To confirm their voter registration and find a polling location, Ohio voters can visit VoteOhio.gov. A full list of voter identification requirements can also be found on the website.
According to the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office, voters who experience a problem on Election Day, have a concern about misinformation or disinformation or have general questions can email Report@OhioSoS.gov or call 877-SOS-Ohio. The office requested as much information as possible for its review, including name, contact information, and the applicable county.
HD Media reporter Lacie Pierson contributed to this report.