HUNTINGTON — Voting is underway for Huntington’s inaugural “Holiday Road Christmas Light Competition,” a house-decorating competition celebrating the most festive houses throughout the city.
In its inaugural year, Huntington’s Holiday Road has 23 homes competing for the bragging rights of being Huntington’s best-decorated home for the holidays.
The event is the result of a collaboration between Rileigh and Mary Smirl and City Councilwoman-elect Holly Smith Mount, who wanted to come up with a replacement for events canceled in Huntington due to COVID-19 while also helping nonprofits in need.
This year, all proceeds raised during the event will benefit Harmony House, an area coalition serving the local homeless population.
The tour starts along 4th Avenue on the east side of Huntington, travels through the Southside area and into the southeast hills, ending near Norway Avenue. Participants are asked to obey traffic laws and to not drive distracted.
House decorations are divided into three categories: traditional, most creative and “Clark Griswold.”
A map of the participating houses can be found on the Huntington’s Holiday Road Facebook page, and votes for favorite houses will be accepted through Dec. 23. Votes can be submitted by going to https://bit.ly/3r5LOY4 and donating money via Paypal. Each dollar donated counts as one vote.
The event creators stressed the importance of participants putting the house number for the home they are voting for in the “add note” section on the donation page when they pay. Houses can be identified by a number on a yard sign in front of each participant.
Votes can also be made via check mailed directly to Harmony House, with check writers noting for which house the votes should count in the memo section. Checks should arrive by Dec. 23 for the votes to be counted.
Further questions can be answered by emailing htownholidayroad@gmail.com.