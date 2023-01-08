HUNTINGTON — Virtual reality is expanding in Cabell County Schools, as the VR headsets will soon make their debut in some middle school math classrooms.
Two Barboursville Middle and one Huntington Middle math teacher will add virtual reality headsets to their lessons as early as February, said Lisa Burris, Cabell County middle school academic math specialist.
Burris said these devices allow for three-dimensional learning and can make learning math more fun. When teachers received training on how to use the headsets, Burris said, they were excited to bring the new technology to the classroom.
“I’m very excited. The teachers, when they had that summer training, they were in awe,” she said. “And I did the training, too, and it’s just amazing. It’s doing charts and tables, but you’re not doing it on paper, you’re doing it in the air, and it’s exciting.”
The curriculum for middle school is not available yet, but the schools do have their devices. Burris said the middle school curriculum will be available later this month and will be downloaded onto the middle schools’ devices soon after.
Burris said she also hopes to expand the virtual reality headsets into the county’s other middle schools in the future.
Cabell County Schools became the first county in West Virginia to implement virtual reality headsets in the classroom in August 2022, when 90 headsets were distributed to Huntington High, Cabell Midland High and the Cabell County Career Technology Center.
High school academic math specialist Maggie Chenoweth said the devices have been well received since they were introduced to the high schools, and they allow students to get in-depth exposure to mathematics being used on a regular basis.
“It’s completely immersive, it really allows students to enter that real-world situation and to discover how mathematics can be used every day,” Chenoweth said.
“One of our geometry modules is dealing with transformations, and they create a rooftop garden and have to determine where they should best plant the fruits and vegetables so that they yield the highest crops, and there are several different interesting modules that we’re looking at.”
Cabell County Career Technology Center math teacher Michael Harshbarger said her students enjoy using the virtual reality headsets, and her lessons have included using mathematics to solve problems in virtual communities.
Harshbarger said she also enjoys having the virtual reality headsets in the classroom because it is many students’ first time experiencing virtual reality, and they can have fun while they learn.
“A lot of the students had no experience with using the headsets so this has been an opportunity for them to actually get to experience virtual reality in a math classroom,” she said. “So they’re doing math but it’s still kind of like playing a game and being in the virtual reality metaverse, so the kids are overall excited about it.”
For students who have virtual reality headsets of their own, Burris said software could be available to download and study at home in the near future.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
