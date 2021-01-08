HUNTINGTON — Thirty-six more COVID-19 deaths were reported in West Virginia on Friday, bringing the state’s total number of virus-related deaths to 1,554.
Among the deaths confirmed by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) were two people from Cabell County — 53-year-old and 89-year-old women, raising Cabell’s total number of virus deaths to 116.
Other deaths in the region were a 54-year-old man from Mason County and 92-year-old and 63-year-old women from Putnam County.
There were also 1,896 new COVID-19 cases reported statewide Friday, for a total of 97,898.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (954), Berkeley (7,116), Boone (1,166), Braxton (603), Brooke (1,603), Cabell (5,879), Calhoun (163), Clay (278), Doddridge (296), Fayette (1,970), Gilmer (468), Grant (851), Greenbrier (1,761), Hampshire (1,119), Hancock (2,126), Hardy (903), Harrison (3,513), Jackson (1,328), Jefferson (2,696), Kanawha (9,466), Lewis (632), Lincoln (887), Logan (1,882), Marion (2,331), Marshall (2,318), Mason (1,164), McDowell (1,067), Mercer (3,316), Mineral (2,229), Mingo (1,606), Monongalia (5,925), Monroe (722), Morgan (725), Nicholas (793), Ohio (2,780), Pendleton (384), Pleasants (676), Pocahontas (405), Preston (1,932), Putnam (3,243), Raleigh (3,153), Randolph (1,365), Ritchie (427), Roane (343), Summers (532), Taylor (806), Tucker (399), Tyler (431), Upshur (1,153), Wayne (1,906), Webster (185), Wetzel (791), Wirt (251), Wood (5,598) and Wyoming (1,282).
Cabell County reported 2,054 active cases Friday, while Wayne County reported 352.
In Kentucky, officials said they are dealing with a surge in COVID-19 cases caused at least partly by people getting together during the holidays despite warnings not to do so.
Including the 4,750 new cases reported Friday and a total of 10,653 reported Wednesday and Thursday, the state has confirmed more than 15,000 cases in just three days.
“We are now seeing a real and significant increase in cases and positivity rate from people’s gatherings over the holidays,” Gov. Andy Beshear said during a briefing in which he urged the public to follow health guidelines.
Dr. Steven Stack, the state’s public health commissioner, said a third virus surge was halted before the holidays, but over Thanksgiving and Christmas, “people socialized and they spread disease in ways that are now resulting in an increase in our positivity rate.”
Kentucky’s average positivity rate over the past seven days stood at 11.9% on Friday, according to state health department statistics. The state also recorded 13 more COVID-19 deaths Friday, pushing its pandemic death toll to more than 2,800.
Beshear said vaccinations in the state have accelerated, with more than 47,000 doses administered over the past three days. A total of 107,799 doses have so far been administered in Kentucky, he said.
Updated case information was unavailable for Boyd County as of press time Friday.
In Ohio, there were 40 new cases reported in Lawrence County, for a total of 4,177. Patients’ ages ranged from 18 to 90. There have been 46 virus-related deaths in the county.
Statewide, there were more than 9,500 new cases reported, for a total of 762,603, and 82 deaths, for a total of 9,544.
More than 279,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Friday, for a total of 21,539,398, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 364,029 deaths related to the virus.