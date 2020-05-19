HUNTINGTON — Seventy to 80% of jobs in the United States today require some form of technical skill, but despite having over 75 free high school programs across the state, only about 20-30% of students are taking advantage of those career and technical courses, according to Kathy D’Antoni, West Virginia assistant superintendent of schools.
D’Antoni talked the importance of CTE programs in the state with Cabell County Career Technical Center’s Bret Masters, building technology teacher, Friday evening during a “WV Ed Talks: Learning from the Community” Facebook event.
“I am passionate to get parents to understand that the technical skill set is a very important tool that these students need when they leave high school,” D’Antoni said. “I don’t think all our parents are aware of all the fantastic programs we now have. Unfortunately, CTE has a reputation that should not exist, it’s like ‘If you’re not going to college you should be in career tech,’ and that is so far from true.”
In fact, D’Antoni said, 45% of all career tech students in West Virginia are going on to college, and many others are able to walk out the doors into a full-time, high paying job.
Masters said a greater emphasis on career technology education could be a strategy to successfully grow the state’s economy and put graduates to work in local jobs.
“I want people to work and make good money and start a career that they love to do and help West Virginia grow,” Masters said. “I think our young population can do that; I think it wants to, you’ve just got to encourage them.”
West Virginia has an abundance of resources for CTE students, Masters said, and the state practices simulated workplace environments, which help prepare students for real jobs following graduation.
“The simulated workplace gets them involved in a company setting with clocking in and clocking out,” Masters said. “Getting them involved in that mentality and what’s expected of them.”
Masters said the next phase in growing the programs is getting students interested at a younger age and placing older students in internship or co-op positions.
“That next step is to get the younger ones involved and giving our juniors and seniors the opportunity to step up and work part time outside the school to see if the career in the real world is going to work for them,” he said. “And it’s a win-win for the companies.”
Masters said help from the legislature would ideally bring incentives to small businesses to hire students, which would play a role in the state becoming more self-sufficient.
“In the long run, that’s what we want,” he said. “I would like to see more funds toward smaller businesses, maybe to help younger students coming out start those careers here in West Virginia. The money really has to go into a small company, because we’ve got a lot of students leaving West Virginia — it hurts to watch.”
D’Antoni said while the state government has been generous toward CTE programs, it would likely take a “grassroots” effort to obtain further funding.
“It will probably take a community effort between businesses, education and parents, a community to look at what programs you’d like to see in your area to grow the economy of your town, district, county,” she said. “We’d have to look at what it would take to get that to happen.”
Career and technical programs in the state are cost-free for high school students and many counties offer adult programs and financial aid, as well.
“There are so many layers to it, and I hope we can continue to encourage more CTE,” Masters said. “I want all of our programs to grow. I have so many things I want to get done, we want to get businesses on board and get businesses started, we want to be self-sufficient as a state.”