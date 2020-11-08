CHARLESTON — If all goes according to plan, Elk Overdrive, a country and gospel band based out of Clendenin, West Virginia, will appear on network TV on the “COVID America” docu-series in February.
It’s an accomplishment Elk Overdrive bandmates Anthony Lesher, Billy Naylor, Losiah Valley and John Westfall never foresaw when they formed the group about a year ago.
“I’ve been singing and writing my own songs for a few years,” Lesher said, “and the band’s been together a little over a year.”
A Florida agent who’d seen Lesher’s music videos online contacted him, offered to become his manager and signed him to a two-year contract. A tour was planned for Elk Overdrive earlier this year — and then came COVID-19.
“We were supposed to go out with Scott Haggard, Merle Haggard’s son, right before the coronavirus came,” Lesher said. “We were going to play at the Hank Williams Jr. Festival in Alabama and then work our way across the lower states into California. We were supposed to do a charity event at San Quentin Prison in June. And everything got stopped on us.
“I stayed here in West Virginia, and we put songs on Facebook when we can,” he said. “‘COVID America’ saw our videos and wanted to interview me and talk to me.”
According to its website, “COVID America” has reached out not only to musicians, but educators, farmers, business owners, health care workers and others across the United States to tell their stories of COVID-19’s impact on them.
Lesher said “COVID America” producer Monty Hobbs and director Mitchell Maxwell visited the band Oct. 17 as part of an eight-state tour of interviewees for their in-production program.
“They’ve been going around asking people about how COVID-19 has affected them, and they wanted to talk to me because of how the band had wanted to go on tour,” Lesher explained.
Elk Overdrive performed three original songs written by Lesher — “The Thin Blue Line,” “Devil’s Door” and “I Pledge Allegiance” — during a taping at Upper Pinch Estates, where the band rehearses.
Lesher said Elk Overdrive maintains a Facebook page for fans, as well as his own music-oriented account there, under his stage name, Anthony Dean. He hopes the band will resume touring next year as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. He is still writing songs, and the band practices (with safety protocols) in Pinch a few days each month.
Hobbs, of Wilmington, North Carolina, told a television station there on Oct. 10 that the “COVID America” concept occurred to him after the pandemic had walloped his own livelihood.
“We started waiting, you know, March, April, May, and the summer came along and we started wondering when production would ever come back,” Hobbs said. “Now that we see it coming back, we also noticed there’s a void out there. There were some similar scripted shows that made it to some of the streaming networks, but they didn’t really have any of the rawness we were looking for.”
Hobbs and his production crew’s 2,300-mile filming trip began in New York and wound through Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Tennessee and Texas, concluding in Houston near the end of last month.
Lesher said the “COVID America” producers told him they will email him as soon as details are finalized for the program’s airing.