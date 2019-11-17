HUNTINGTON — The Citizens’ Climate Lobby has planned to reestablish a local chapter in Huntington.
West Virginia Citizens’ Climate Lobby state coordinator Jim Probst announced the update at a public meeting Oct. 15.
Founded in 2007, Citizens’ Climate Lobby (CCL) is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization with more than 500 chapters and 118,000 registered members focused on bipartisan legislative solutions that address the economic and environmental impacts of climate change.
The organization has three active chapters in West Virginia — one in Charleston, Morgantown and the Eastern Panhandle.
“I am pleased that we will be adding a chapter from West Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District, which will give us chapters in all three of West Virginia’s congressional districts,” Probst said in a news release.
According to Probst, the local CCL chapter will focus specifically on solutions with positive economic impacts for coal mining communities.
“We think, historically, coal has made a large contribution to our country and that coal miners shouldn’t just be shoved aside, so we need to figure out ways to assist them,” he said.
The organization emphasizes the importance of building an inclusive movement, according to the release. In Huntington, Probst hopes to connect Marshall University students concerned with the impacts of climate change to a national network of advocates.
“I know that it is not always easy to find ways to be meaningfully involved with supporting solutions to climate change, and I believe that CCL offers a constructive and significant avenue for folks to involve themselves in this most important work,” Probst said.
Regular meetings will resume this month at locations in Huntington. The next public meeting will be held at The Market, 809 3rd Ave., at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19.
For more information, contact Probst at probstfurnituremakers@gmail.com or visit the CCL website at www.citizensclimatelobby.org.