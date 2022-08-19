CHARLESTON — The college-going rate for West Virginia’s public high school Class of 2020 was already bad news. Just 48.2% of those 2020 graduates enrolled in either a vocational school, community college or four-year college or university by the fall after receiving their high school diplomas.
That was the lowest proportion in at least two decades.
The Class of 2021’s college-going rate, revealed this week, was even worse. Just 45.9% of those graduates went on to these various kinds of further education by fall 2021.
“We’ve got to do something to change this,” state Higher Education Chancellor Sarah Tucker said Thursday. She said workforce participation rates also are dropping for this age group. “If they’re not entering the workforce and they’re not going to college, what the heck are they doing?
“This has become and will continue to become an economic development problem for our state,” she said. “If we don’t have people who are educated and are getting the workforce training that they need in order to recruit companies to come, we don’t get companies to come.”
Zornitsa Georgieva, research and analysis director for the state’s higher education oversight agencies, said, “This is not only in West Virginia. This is a national trend. We see declines across states that are surrounding West Virginia.”
The rate for the Class of 2022, which is currently entering college, hasn’t yet been revealed. The college-going rate statistic is provided by a few state agencies working together.
An annual decline in the rate began about a decade ago, with the rate falling from 54.9% for the Class of 2011 to 50.6% for the Class of 2014.
From then until the COVID-19 pandemic, the rate bobbed up and down but never again exceeded 52%. It then first dropped below 50% for the pandemic-affected classes of 2020 and 2021.
The pandemic shuttered schools nationwide in spring 2020. West Virginia public school systems, to various extents from county to county, continued to keep classrooms closed for stretches of the 2020-21 school year.
This college-going rate doesn’t include students who might enroll in a vocational school, community college or four-year college or university any time after the summer or fall immediately following their high school graduation.
While the rate counts public high school graduates who enroll in public or private colleges or career and technical education centers in or out of state, it doesn’t count home-school graduates or private high school graduates.
“At this time, we are unable to account for students graduating from private high schools or those who pursued other meaningful educational or career pathways after high school, including participating in certain vocational or apprenticeship programs and service in the United States Armed Forces,” said the agenda for Thursday’s state Community and Technical College System board meeting. The rate was discussed at that meeting.
The rate also might exclude enrollment in some public or private colleges or vocational schools that don’t report data to the National Student Clearinghouse. But Georgieva said there are very few institutions that did not report.
Doddridge County had the state’s highest college-going rate for the Class of 2021 at 57.4%, followed by Monongalia County at 56.1% and Putnam County at 55.6%.
Kanawha County’s rate was 49% and Cabell County’s was 53.7%. Tucker County came in lowest, at 27.8%.
Public community college tuition is generally free in West Virginia for first-time college students. Yet just 9.4% of the Class of 2021 enrolled in a community college in or out of state by fall 2021, compared to the 36.4% who enrolled in four-year schools.
Again, high-schoolers from higher-income families and students who completed college-credit courses in high school were highly more likely to enroll in college or vocational school by the fall after they graduated.
The rate for higher socioeconomic status graduates was 55.9%, compared to 31.8% for low socioeconomic status graduates. That’s down from 33.8% for them for the Class of 2020. Low socioeconomic status is generally defined as being eligible to receive public assistance.
The rate for graduates who completed no college-level coursework — Advanced Placement or dual credit classes — during high school was 23.1%, down from 25.3% for the Class of 2020.
Tucker noted that counties with the Gear Up college readiness program for high-schoolers are performing better than others.
“We’ve got to figure out what’s going on and really target those schools to try to get them, you know, back to where they need to go,” she said.
“We’ve got to get boots on the ground in those classrooms,” she said. “We have to.”
The data can be viewed online at www.wvhepc.edu by clicking “Data and Publication Center” at the top of the page, then clicking the college-going rate button.