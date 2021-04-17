HUNTINGTON — Approximately two months after snow and ice storms devastated parts of West Virginia, political leaders representing the Mountain State in the nation's capital are urging President Joe Biden to approve a disaster declaration for the affected counties.
On Friday, U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Reps. David McKinley, Alex Mooney and Carol Miller, all R-W.Va., urged Biden to approve Gov. Jim Justice’s request for a federal disaster declaration for the severe winter weather that affected Cabell, Jackson, Lincoln, Mason, Putnam and Wayne counties the week of Feb. 10-16.
The declaration would grant the governor access to federal aid needed to help southern West Virginia recover from damage incurred by the severe weather. Justice submitted the request for assistance April 12.
The members said in part, "This major weather event caused significant loss of essential services, such as power and water access, as well as significant damage to our roadways, due to downed trees. … We commend the tireless efforts that local citizens and first responders put forth during the disaster and in the aftermath to protect our citizens. Thanks to their heroic efforts, there were no reported injuries or loss of life due to this disaster, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has already strained local governments and first responders."
Justice declared a state of emergency for Cabell, Lincoln, Putnam and Wayne counties due to the devastating impact of the winter storms, which left more than 60% of customers in those areas without power. Outages peaked in West Virginia at more than 97,000 as utility crews from across the country scrambled to restore power to customers.
West Virginia Division of Highways officials estimated that thousands of trees in those areas had fallen as a result of the storms, and worked in conjunction with utility crews to clear roads and remove debris draped over power lines. The West Virginia National Guard offered assistance in some of the hardest-hit areas.