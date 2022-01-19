CHARLESTON — Democratic lawmakers in West Virginia proposed a sales tax cut Tuesday morning.
Democrats pushed decreasing West Virginia’s sales tax rates from 6% to 4.75% during a news conference from the Capitol. Lawmakers said the rate would be cut further to 4.5% if the state’s Rainy Day Fund continues to swell and reach $1.1 billion, which they said could happen later in the year.
Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, said with the upward direction the state’s finances are headed, Democrats wanted to enact a tax cut affecting residents and businesses the same. Baldwin pushed for bipartisan support of the proposal.
“This is a tax cut for everyone,” he said. “It doesn’t leave anyone out.”
The proposal would set West Virginia’s rate lower than any of its bordering states. Kentucky, Maryland and Pennsylvania have a 6% sales tax rate, Ohio has a 5.75% rate and Virginia has a 5.3% rate, according to The Tax Foundation.
House Minority Leader Doug Skaff Jr., D-Kanawha; Sen. Owens Brown, D-Ohio; Sen. Richard Lindsay, D-Kanawha; Sen. Mike Caputo, D-Marion; Delegate Jim Barach, D-Kanawha; and Delegate Lisa Zukoff, D-Marshall, joined Baldwin for the announcement. Skaff is the president of HD Media, parent company of the Charleston Gazette-Mail and The Herald-Dispatch.
Baldwin said the proposal will help ease financial burdens due to rising costs of living by keeping money in people’s pockets.
“We all know that inflation is up right now due to the pandemic. Folks are struggling just to pay their bills for everyday things that they need,” he said.
Democrats said a 1.25% decrease in the sales tax would cost the state $312 million in revenue. They said the deal compares to the cost of the $350 million state officials last week agreed to give Nucor Corp. for investments in the state and the newly planned steel recycling plant in Mason County.
Joe Severino covers politics for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or joe.severino@hdmediallc.com. Follow @jj_severino on Twitter.
