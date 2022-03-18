CHARLESTON — Democrats in the West Virginia Legislature called Wednesday for Gov. Jim Justice to temporarily suspend the state’s tax on gasoline.
The state charges a 35.7-cent tax on every gallon of gas, which is the 18th highest rate in the nation, according to the nonprofit Tax Foundation. With skyrocketing prices at the pump nationwide in recent weeks, Democrats said now is the time for the government to provide its people with some financial relief.
The Maryland Legislature is on track to implement a bipartisan agreement to suspend the gas tax for 30 days, beginning next week. It will save drivers there close to 37 cents per gallon. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican like Justice, called on lawmakers Tuesday to suspend their state’s gas tax, about 26 cents per gallon, for three months.
Justice released a statement Thursday night saying he could not suspend the tax himself. He said it would take the Legislature coming back into town to suspend the tax. However, he did not mention that the money can come from his contingency fund, which the governor has broad authority to spend without legislative oversight.
“I would absolutely love to suspend this tax and provide at least a little bit of relief for hardworking West Virginians who are paying the price for rampant inflation and soaring energy costs,” he said.
Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, said this is not a novel concept in the United States. He noted that West Virginia’s neighbors are already ahead of the curve on providing relief for residents.
“Several states are doing this. West Virginia would not be the first,” he said.
Democrats held a news conference Wednesday on the western end of the state Capitol Complex, in front of the Exxon/One Stop station that turned off its gas price sign after prices rose above $4 per gallon, and the 7-Eleven, which also has prices listed above $4.
In a rural state like West Virginia, where schools and employment are reached nearly exclusively by gas-powered vehicles, Baldwin said people are being hit harder than residents of most other states.
“When I’m out talking to folks, this is what they talk to me about,” Baldwin said. “This is something we can do right now, as a state government, to provide relief at the gas pump.”
Sen. Richard Lindsay, D-Kanawha, said the GOP leadership in the Legislature did not support their pitches this past session to partially lower the sales tax and increase the minimum wage via a ballot initiative. He said suspending the gas tax should be a bipartisan plan.
“We believe that’s what the people of West Virginia want, and this is just another measure that we believe can be pursued, and we ask the governor to pursue it,” Lindsay said.
Delegate Jim Barach, D-Kanawha, said the state would not be exposing itself to a significant revenue burden if the gas tax were suspended.
“Hopefully, this is only going to be a temporary measure. It’s a great idea to do this for 30 days, and let’s see how it goes,” Barach said. “If we can knock off the price at the pump 30, 35 cents a gallon, that will really help everyone.”
Revenue from the gas tax is deposited into the Department of Transportation’s road fund, which is meant for maintenance and construction of state roadways. Baldwin said the road fund can be backfilled with money from the state’s projected billion-dollar surplus.
It’s unclear if Justice has the authority to unilaterally suspend the gas tax, but Democrats said they believe the governor has the ability to leverage his contingency funds to make the move. Democrats said they also would be willing to be called back in for a special session to make the appropriation.
A special session, however, would force taxpayers into paying lawmakers for extra work.