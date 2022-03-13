CHARLESTON — This month, the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute will begin offering the program Nalox(ONE) West Virginia in partnership with more than 20 pharmacies across the state.
According to the group, the Nalox(ONE) program empowers pharmacists to educate patients who receive prescribed opioid medications at participating pharmacies in West Virginia. Patients will have the option to receive the overdose reversal medication, naloxone, and will also receive a DisposeRx home medication disposal packet for free at the time of a pharmacist consultation.
“The Centers for Disease Control (and Prevention) (CDC) reported a significant increase in West Virginia’s rate of overdose death from 2020 to 2021. Research indicates that co-prescribing naloxone with an opioid is effective in decreasing non-fatal and fatal overdoses,” said Dr. Susan Bissett, president of the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute, in a news release.
Pharmacists will be trained and educated about co-prescribing through curriculum being used in four states and developed by the North Dakota State University School of Pharmacy. At the time of an opioid prescription fill, pharmacists use an opioid screening tool to determine the risk of accidental overdose in the home along with counseling on proper medication use, storage and disposal. Pharmacy technicians will conduct follow-up calls with patients.
The Nalox(ONE) West Virginia program will reach over 10,000 patients with opioid prescriptions in a one-year time frame at these participating pharmacies: Fruth Pharmacy, Community Pharmacy Enhanced Services Network West Virginia (CPESNWV) and PursueCareRx Pharmacy.
“We are thrilled to be a part of implementing a proven model of medication safety that has been successful in other states,” said Lynne Fruth, president of Fruth Pharmacy, in the release. “The combination of co-prescribed naloxone with medication disposal education is important not only for our pharmacies but also for the communities we serve.”
One of the main objectives of this program is to educate West Virginians about the dangers that opioids can pose in the home and to prevent overdose deaths.
The Nalox(ONE) project is funded in part by state opioid response funding through the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, with matching funding from the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute, which is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit governed by a Board of Directors located in Charleston, with the mission of reducing overdose deaths in the region. For more information, visit www.wvdii.org/naloxonewv.