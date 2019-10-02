CHARLESTON — West Virginia state employees can now submit recommendations for improving government operations to the revived Employee Suggestion Award Board, possibly earning them some extra money.
The board, which had not met since 2014, recently reconvened during the Legislature’s September interim committee meetings. At its meeting, Del. Daniel Linville. R-Cabell, was elected chair of the board, which includes six members of the Legislature, and representatives of the state Technology Office and departments of Administration and Health and Human Resources.
Established by state law, the board receives suggestions for improving government operations and provides cash or honorary awards to employees whose suggestions lead to significant savings.
“The Employee Suggestion Award Board is designed to help government run more like a business, with a focus on continually increasing efficiencies and improving our operations,” Linville said in a release. “It relies on the suggestions and observations of our state employees who are working every day for the people of West Virginia and actually carrying out the everyday functions of government.”
Under the program, employees can download and fill out a form detailing their suggestion, and the board can require state agencies to implement them. If that suggestion results in efficiencies or cash savings for state government, the board can award the employee up to 20 percent of the first year’s realized savings, up to $16,000.
The form is available at: http://www.wvlegislature.gov/joint/EMPSUG/suggestion.pdf.
Completed forms can be mailed to: Employee Suggestion Award Board, State Capitol, Building 1, Room W-314, Charleston, WV 25305.
Linville said the board hopes to have an online submission process available in the near future.
“We want to encourage state employees to come forward with their suggestions,” he said. “We look forward to recognizing them and rewarding our most valuable resource – our employees – for their innovations.”