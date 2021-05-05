CHARLESTON — West Virginia officials said Wednesday they are preparing for an anticipated federal approval of expanding use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to the 12-to-15 age group, while continuing to address the state’s “hitting a wall” on vaccination rates.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize the Pfizer vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds as early as this week, according to news reports.
James Hoyer, director of West Virginia’s COVID-19 interagency task force, said the state and its Board of Education are prepared logistically to proceed with vaccinating a new age group.
“We do have plenty of Pfizer vaccine available for that effort,” Hoyer said during the state COVID-19 briefing Wednesday.
Superintendent of Schools Clayton Burch said school systems will continue working with local health departments and health clinics to provide vaccinations to students and have systems in place to get vaccination permission slips to parents.
Gov. Jim Justice said that while expanding vaccinations to younger West Virginians is important, the state cannot lose its focus on getting a majority of residents fully vaccinated, particularly those in the 16-to-35 age group, which is experiencing the highest level of virus spread nationally.
State vaccination rates have plummeted in recent weeks, falling from an average of more than 17,000 doses a day in late March to just over 1,500 doses a day currently.
The governor said that dropoff was inevitable, given the state’s rapid initial response in getting vaccinations out.
“West Virginia has been the leader, and West Virginia was faster to get to the wall than other states,” Justice said, describing the dropoff in vaccination rates as hitting a “wall.”
On Wednesday, the governor continued to promote a plan to offer a financial incentive to encourage 16- to 35-year-olds to get vaccinated, but he conceded that it is looking increasingly unlikely that incentive will be in the form of U.S. savings bonds.
“I wish we could go with savings bonds, and we’re still working with that,” he said.
Since Justice initially announced plans to offer $100 savings bonds to induce 16- to 35-year-olds to get vaccinated, a number of obstacles have surfaced, the most significant being that paper versions of bonds no longer are available and electronic bonds require recipients to register on a U.S. Treasury website.
As an alternative, the governor said officials are looking at offering some form of swipe card, although he was not clear whether that would be in the form of a debit card or gift card, perhaps along with a commemorative silver dollar.
Also during Wednesday’s briefing:
- Justice said he will announce at Friday’s briefing what percentage of West Virginians need to be fully vaccinated for him to be able to repeal the state mandate to wear face masks when indoors in public settings.
He said that percentage will be the consensus of state health experts.
In the past, Justice has said a 70% full vaccination rate would permit repeal of the face mask executive order. Through Wednesday, about 36% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources.
- Justice confirmed that everyone who had registered on the Everbridge state vaccination registration system was contacted Monday by telephone, email and/or text message, and encouraged to call the state vaccination hot line if they or any family members have not been vaccinated.
He said the sweep yielded 973 calls to the hot line to schedule vaccinations.