CHARLESTON — When West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said during his State of the State address that he wanted to eliminate the wait list for the Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Waiver (IDDW) program, a woman in the audience cried out in joy and started to cry.
As the end of the 60-day session nears, however, the fruition of that promise is unclear.
“I will not support a budget that does not include a full elimination of the IDD waiver wait list,” Justice said in a news release Thursday following the Senate Finance Committee’s first discussions on their version of the budget bill. “When it comes to the health and well-being of some of our most vulnerable men, women and children in West Virginia, I’m not interested in taking half-measures.”
The Senate unveiled its version of the budget bill Wednesday evening. It cuts the governor’s request for the IDD waiver by half. The governor requested $20 million more for the program; the Senate bill only includes $10 million.
“Many of these people have been waiting for more than four years now, which is far too long,” Justice’s release stated. “My proposed budget includes the funding to accomplish this goal.”
Elimination of the wait list will allow 1,060 additional West Virginians, including more than 600 children, to receive services through this waiver program.
The IDD program gives individuals the choice of receiving support and services in their home and community instead of in an institutional setting. The cost of services provided by the IDD waiver is 46% lower than the cost of services provided by an intermediate care facility for individuals with developmental disabilities.
The House budget unveiled Thursday did include the governor’s full proposal. Justice said he worked with Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch and Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy to find a solution for eliminating the wait list.
However, even if the waiver is eliminated this session, there are still concerns about how the services will be provided to the new patients because the state faces a 24% shortage of direct care providers.
“A lot of us, including me, are in this business because we care about taking care of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” said Mark Drennan, executive director of the West Virginia Behavioral Healthcare Providers Association. “Clearing the wait list is something we are very supportive of — from a philosophical standpoint.”
Practically, Drennan said, he is concerned about patients finding quality care as direct care providers struggle to find employees. The biggest barrier at the moment is salary.
In 2011, the IDD waiver rates were raised so behavioral health workers servicing the needs of the program make $10.40 an hour. The association completed a salary study this year that found rates should be increased to about $13 an hour in order to recruit employees. It would cost between $9 million and $10 million from the state to increase minimum wage for the people who care for some of the most vulnerable West Virginians, Drennan said.
Last year, the Legislature allocated about $750,000, which allowed rates to increase by 75 cents.
“We are competing with places like Taco Bell and Sheetz,” Drennan said.
The study also looked at other similar states. Kentucky recently raised its rate to $11.45 an hour. The big difference, though, is the difference between that rate and regular minimum wage. Kentucky’s minimum wage is $7.25, for a difference of $4.20. West Virginia’s is $8.75, which makes the difference only $1.65.
Drennan said it might be best if half of the wait list was eliminated this year, more funding for behavioral health workers was allocated next session, then finishing the elimination of the wait list.
“I can sense the stress among our members,” Drennan said. “The system is on the verge of collapse.”
He said they all want the same thing — care for all — but he wants to ensure that it is quality care.