The West Virginia Capitol is pictured Feb. 8, 2022, in Charleston.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday signed into law allowing “microschools” and “learning pods” of unlimited size to operate in West Virginia.

The new law, Senate Bill 268, says these would be sparsely regulated schools or groups of students that could combine concepts from homeschooling, private schooling and online schooling.

A learning pod is defined in the law as “a voluntary association of parents choosing to group their children together” for a prekindergarten-12th grade school as an alternative to other schooling.

A microschool is defined as “a school initiated by one or more teachers or an entity created to operate a school that charges tuition.”

Public dollars will be able to go toward these pods and microschools if the 2021 non-public school vouchers law survives a current legal challenge.

The vouchers program, called the Hope Scholarship, provides families public money for every child they remove from public schools.

Families can then use this money on a nearly unlimited range of public school alternatives, including traditional private schooling, traditional homeschooling, online schooling and these pods or microschools.

The House of Delegates passed the bill 56-41 on March 11, with three delegates absent and all Democrats voting no, after the House earlier removed the Senate’s 100-student enrollment cap for each pod or microschool.

The Senate accepted that change minutes before the end of the session March 12, and passed the bill 20-12. All nine present Democrats voted no, joined by Republican Sens. Eric Nelson, R-Kanawha; Charles Trump, R-Morgan; and Ryan Weld, R-Brooke.

Senate Democrats expressed concern about traditional private schools converting to microschools to lessen the already meager regulation that traditional private schools face.

They, alongside House Democrats and some House Republicans, expressed worries about the lack of safety regulations, including facility regulations.

Some House Republicans who are also homeschool parents took offense, with Delegate Kathie Hess Crouse, R-Putnam, saying, “I should not have to answer to where my children learn.”

Ryan Quinn covers education for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-1254 or ryan.quinn@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RyanEQuinn on Twitter.

