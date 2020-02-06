CHARLESTON — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signed into law a pair of bills Wednesday designed to remove barriers and to improve the lives of many West Virginians.
The first bill, Senate Bill 94, will allow people with physical disabilities to vote in elections electronically, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
The bill, which received bipartisan support and passed unanimously in both the state Senate and the House of Delegates, will allow the Secretary of State’s Office to create a system that will allow people who are physically unable to vote in person to cast an electronic absentee ballot instead, the release said.
Justice also signed House Bill 4130, which will speed up government construction projects needed in the wake of major disaster events.
Inspired by bureaucratic delays to the construction process for 2016 flood victims in the RISE West Virginia program, the bill clears red tape for post-disaster construction if a state of emergency declaration is made, the release said.