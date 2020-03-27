CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s high court has upheld the conviction of two Huntington parents currently serving a life sentence after being convicted of murdering 3-year-old Jayden Jones in 2016.
Jones was found lifeless and cold with a noticeably distended and hard-to-the-touch stomach as emergency medical service personnel responded to a cardiac arrest call in the 1800 block of 7th Avenue in Huntington on July 12, 2016. He had bruising, scratch marks, cuts, burns from the top of his head to the bottom of his feet, a broken rib, internal bleeding, deep-tissue bruising and oral injuries.
He died from sepsis after a hard blow to his back caused two tears in his intestines, which allowed his abdominal cavity to fill with fluid and feces, a jury ruled.
Mariya Jones, 24, and Aaron Miles, 33, his mother and stepfather, were each given a life sentence without the possibility of parole by Cabell Circuit Judge Paul T. Farrell after their convictions in September 2017. They were also sentenced to serve 85 to 105 additional years for other charges they were convicted of, including second-degree murder, death of a child by parent, child neglect creating a substantial risk of injury, child abuse causing bodily injury and conspiracy.
The pair later appealed their convictions and sentences, stating there was alleged prejudice at trial caused by several perceived errors, including the prosecutors showing graphic photographs of the victim and not holding separate trials for the two.
By not holding two trials, the defendants said they were not properly able to execute their defenses, which pointed the finger at each other. Jones’ attorney says Jones, who declined to testify on her own behalf, was not able to defend herself from Miles’ attorney painting her as a drug user who abused her children.
Their attorneys also allege prosecutors had taken “two bites of the apple” by charging Jones with both first-degree murder and murder of a child by a parent. Since the jury acquitted the pair of first-degree murder, a conviction of a second murder charge with a lifelong sentence would fall under double jeopardy and be an illegal sentence under the U.S. Constitution.
While Farrell allowed a prosecution expert to testify that she believed Jayden Jones was tortured to death, he did not extend the same allowance when attorneys attempted to have her testify that Jones could have suffered from juvenile diabetes, which could have resulted in his death, they wrote.
The attorneys also claim prosecutors did not fully turn over all evidence retrieved from cellphones, including photographs used as part of the prosecution’s case.
In its written opinion released Tuesday, the justices wrote that the court had not abused its discretion in denying the parties a separate trial.
While the court agreed the photographs shown depicted images beyond the fatal wound, they were fair game to be shown to explain the long-term abuse inflicted on Jones and support the state’s theory that an adult in the home “would have known of and participated in the horrors to which Jayden was subjected,” the justices said.
Miles had also argued that a key witness, his landlord, did not appear at trial, which should cause the conviction to be overturned, but the justices said otherwise, stating Jones did not do enough during the trial to make sure the witness would appear.
Miles argued that the court abused its power in allowing an expert witness to testify that Jayden had been tortured leading up to his death, but the justices ruled the evidence considered by the court, including the witness’s published peer-reviewed study on the subject, was enough to include the term “child torture” in her testimony.
Jones is housed at Lakin Correctional Center in Mason County, while Miles is housed at Mount Olive Correctional Center in Fayette County.