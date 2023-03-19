The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — Be it a minor repair here or there or a major remodeling project, perhaps the first thing to do on your spring home improvement to-do list is to come to the 2023 West Virginia Home Show, which opens later this month at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

This year’s West Virginia Home Show hours and dates are noon to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 31; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 1; and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 2. Daily admission is $9 for adults and $8 for seniors; youths 15 and younger can enter free.

