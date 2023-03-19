CHARLESTON — Be it a minor repair here or there or a major remodeling project, perhaps the first thing to do on your spring home improvement to-do list is to come to the 2023 West Virginia Home Show, which opens later this month at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
This year’s West Virginia Home Show hours and dates are noon to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 31; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 1; and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 2. Daily admission is $9 for adults and $8 for seniors; youths 15 and younger can enter free.
For more than 50 years, under the auspices of the Home Builders Association of Greater Charleston, the West Virginia Home Show has provided current (and potential) homeowners with an under-one-roof venue to confer with experts about services ranging from contracting to landscaping and browse through dozens of displays of indoor and outdoor home improvement and embellishment ideas.
Along with hundreds of onsite vendors, this year’s West Virginia Home Show will have children’s attractions, such as construction workshops (4 to 7 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday).
The first 100 ticket holders on Friday and Sunday will receive a free lunch as well, starting at noon both days, courtesy of Builders FirstSource.
For more information about the 2023 West Virginia Home Show, call 304-744-2200 or visit www.wvhomeshow.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.