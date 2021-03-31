CHARLESTON — Long at the top of the tax cut wish list for manufacturers and corporations, prospects for eliminating state property taxes on business inventory, equipment and machinery in West Virginia are closer than ever to fruition with passage of a joint resolution in the House of Delegates on Wednesday.
House Joint Resolution 3 was adopted by the House on an 84-16 vote, despite concern that it could cut funding to public school systems, counties and cities by more than $500 million a year. Joint resolutions require a two-thirds majority vote for passage.
If approved by that majority in the Senate — which has its own version of the resolution pending — it could set the course to place a referendum on the November 2022 general election ballot to revise the state constitution’s Tax Limitation Amendment of 1932.
Adopted at the height of the Great Depression to help residents avoid foreclosure on their homes and farms, the amendment set low levy rates for real and personal property, and locked them into the constitution, beyond the purview of legislation.
If approved by voters, the amendment would give future legislatures authority to lower or eliminate tax rates for business inventory, equipment and machinery, as well as for personal property taxes on motor vehicles.
Critics of the proposal raised concern because nothing in it mandates future legislatures to replace the potential loss of $500 million a year in tax revenue for school systems, which receive more than 60% of total property tax revenue, and county and municipal governments.
“It would be a rational concept if it included a provision making the local governments whole, but it does not,” said Del. John Doyle, D-Jefferson, explaining why he was voting against the resolution.
Del. Barbara Evans Fleischauer, D-Monongalia, questioned whether the resolution is constitutional, since the constitution requires all classes of taxpayers to be treated equally.
House Judiciary Chairman Moore Capito, R-Kanawha, said that, as a resolution, that decision rests with the people of West Virginia.
He said of the constitutional amendment, “It gives us the ability to regulate these four buckets of taxes. It doesn’t require we act.”
In the Senate, a companion resolution was slated for a passage vote Wednesday, but it was moved to the Rules Committee in anticipation of taking up the House resolution in the Senate.
The Senate would have the option of amending its resolution, which is broader in that it would allow the Legislature to set tax rates for all classes of personal property, into HJR 3.
Also pending as the 2021 legislative session counts down to an April 10 finale are dueling versions of bills to phase out state income taxes, with the House plan calling for a phaseout in multiples of $150 million a year with no new taxes, and a Senate plan that would cut income taxes by $1.09 billion initially, while hiking sales and other taxes by more than $900 million a year.
Several bills this session would cut state funding for cities and counties, but at least one bill is still alive that could give counties a way to recoup some lost revenue.
A bill that would allow counties to impose a 1% sales tax advanced Wednesday from the Senate on a 29-5 vote (Senate Bill 550). That would extend the taxing authority that municipalities have under home rule to counties.
“This will at least allow county courthouses to keep their doors open,” Sen. Ron Stollings, D-Boone, said.