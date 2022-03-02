CHARLESTON — The West Virginia House of Delegates has passed a bill that could better streamline the state’s involuntary commitment process for both law enforcement and patients.
House Bill 4377, which passed through the House unanimously Tuesday, came after three years of discussions surrounding overhauling the mental hygiene process by the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Health, which heard hours of testimony about the hardship county sheriffs, hospitals and patients have due to the overburdened system.
The law, which has been fairly untouched since 1974, states sheriffs’ departments are the sole entity responsible for executing mental hygiene orders, but the process of picking up a patient, having a hearing and getting them to a facility if they’re committed can take up to 14 hours in some parts of the state.
House Bill 4377 better connects courts and medical systems, while also relieving sheriffs’ departments of transportation duties, delegates said Tuesday.
Matt Rohrbach, R-Cabell, said there has been a gap in services and a disconnect in which sheriffs’ departments have had to provide custody and care for a person because a plan is not in place. Sometimes individuals are placed in the regional jail for holding over the weekend.
“That’s not where mentally ill people that are a risk to themselves or others need to be placed. They need to be placed in adequate mental health facilities,” he said.
Rohrbach applauded the effort of the bill, for which he is lead sponsor.
“We are trying to give some alternatives to alleviate some of the demands placed on our sheriffs and to spread the burden out a bit and to allow even some non-law enforcement transportation by trained individuals,” he said.
While currently only sheriffs’ departments are allowed to transport the committed, the bill calls for the mental hygiene commissioners to order which law enforcement agency and jurisdiction is in charge of transporting patients. The commissioners can also consider requests for alternative transportation providers from facilities, agencies, community mental health service providers or others with trained personnel.
If transportation other than a sheriff’s department is used, it will be paid for by the Department of Health and Human Resources.
In the situation that a state hospital has no beds, the individual will be sent to a diversion facility, as designated by the chief medical officer of the state hospital. The hospital has two hours after receiving the commitment order to make such a decision.
The bill also permits in-person health evaluations — which are required before a hospital will accept the patient — but telehealth evaluations can be performed if in-person evaluations would create a substantial delay to resolve the matter.
The bill requires Cabell County, the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals, mental health facilities and the DHHR to enter into a pilot project concerning the new involuntary commitment process, which requires a person to have direct and specific knowledge that a person is mentally ill or has a substance use issue that would make that person likely to harm themselves or others. Final commitment will be based on clear and convincing evidence, the bill states.
Cabell County was selected to be the pilot of the program because it has more facilities than anywhere else in the state, Rohrbach said, which includes three psychiatric facilities and a residency program at Marshall University.
“So as we look to go even further with making this process better, there’s not a better place in the state than Cabell to figure it out,” he said. “Because if we can’t make it work (in Cabell County), there is no way we can make it work.”
According to information from the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals, in 2020 Cabell County had the most mental hygiene orders in the state with 1,038 — down from 1,213 in 2019.
Delegate Larry L. Rowe, D-Kanawha, said while the bill is a step in the right direction, he does not believe it will be a solution because transportation and services need to be provided hand in hand.