CHARLESTON — The West Virginia House of Delegates has again passed a proposed state constitutional amendment that would give state lawmakers the final say over all state Board of Education policies.
Those policies include the statewide requirements for what students must learn in English, math, science, social studies and other subjects. These rules also govern student discipline rules, teacher training requirements, charter school regulations and more.
The House passed it 80-18 on Tuesday, still overwhelming but not as lopsided as the 95-2 vote last year.
This year’s 18 “no” votes all came from Democrats. There are only four more Democrats in the House: Nathan Brown, D-Mingo, and John Doyle, D-Jefferson, voted alongside all the Republicans for it, and Ed Evans, D-McDowell, and Cody Thompson, D-Randolph, were absent.
If the state Senate now passes this proposal, called House Joint Resolution 102, it will go to voters for their approval or rejection in the November general election. Voter approval is required for constitutional amendments.
The House passed a similar proposal last year, but the Senate didn’t, so it never made it to a ballot.
Unlike county school boards or state lawmakers, the state school board is unelected. Governors appoint that board’s nine voting members to nine-year terms.
The Senate gets to confirm or reject those appointments, but once confirmed, those board members can’t be removed by anyone over policy or political disagreements until their terms are up.
The state board can overrule decisions county school boards make. And, unlike for nearly all other state agencies, the state board’s policies cannot be changed or rejected by lawmakers.
State Supreme Court of Appeals rulings have suggested state board policies could even trump some state laws regarding education. In a 2017 decision, the high court wrote that the state board’s “constitutional supervisory powers are both broad and impervious to legislative impairment.”
“As to the circuit court’s belief that the ‘as may be prescribed by law’ language of Article XII, section 2 (of the constitution) renders the WVBOE (West Virginia Board of Education) powerless in absence of enabling legislation,” the justices wrote, “this Court has unequivocally held that legislative action that impedes the general supervisory powers of the WVBOE is patently unconstitutional.”
The proposed amendment would add this to the constitution:
“Under its supervisory duties, the West Virginia Board of Education may promulgate rules or policies which shall be submitted to the Legislature for its review and approval, amendment or rejection, in whole or in part, in the manner prescribed by general law.”
Delegate Laura Kimble, R-Harrison, urged passage of the proposal Tuesday.
“No one really is held accountable for the decisions, accountable to the people, that is, for the decisions that are made by the state board,” she said.
Despite the state board’s currently broad constitutional power, it hasn’t used it in recent years to defy the Republican-dominated Legislature.
Instead, lawmakers routinely pass laws ordering the state board to implement policies carrying out or fleshing out lawmakers’ will, and the state board complies.
Delegate Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell, asked House Judiciary Committee Chairman Moore Capito, R-Kanawha, for an example of the state board not carrying out a law. Capito said he didn’t know of one.
Hornbuckle noted the state board has a constitutional limit on how many members of a single political party can simultaneously serve on the board. The Legislature doesn’t.
“Kudos to you all,” Hornbuckle said on the House floor. “The body is overwhelmingly one party. So I believe if this measure was taken up, then our education system would become highly politicized.”