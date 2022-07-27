CHARLESTON — Wearing a green bandana and a T-shirt reading, “Not gentle like a flower, gentle like a bomb,” 12-year-old Addison Gardner faced down members of the West Virginia House of Delegates on Wednesday, pleading with them not to support House Bill 302, which would ban nearly all abortion in the state with narrow exceptions.
The Buffalo Middle School student had clear questions for her representatives:
“If a man decides that I’m an object and does unspeakable and tragic things to me, am I — a child — supposed to carry and birth another child? Am I to put my body through the physical trauma of pregnancy? Am I? A child who had no say in what was being done to my body?” Gardner posed. “Some of you here say you’re ‘pro-life.’ Well, what about my life? Does my life not matter to you?”
Gardner was one of 90 speakers to take the podium in the House chamber Wednesday morning during a public hearing on HB 302, which combines all the state’s existing regulations on abortion into one code section. Each of those who signed up to speak were given 45 seconds, and 69 people stood against the bill, while 21 supported it.
About five hours after the public hearing wrapped, members of the House disregarded those 69 testimonials — including Gardner’s — and passed the abortion ban 69-23, with eight members absent and not voting. The bill is now on second reading in the state Senate and could be sent to Gov. Jim Justice’s desk by Thursday afternoon.
According to the proposed code, procedures to treat ectopic pregnancy, stillbirth and miscarriage are not classified as “abortions.” There also are exemptions for abortions performed due to the “reasonable medical judgment” of a licensed physician. Doctors who perform abortions outside of the exceptions listed in the law could face felony charges and three to 10 years’ imprisonment.
Members of the House — following the lead set by the House Health Committee on Monday and House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday — voted down floor amendments Wednesday that would have allowed blanket exceptions for victims of rape and incest, as well as removed the criminal penalties for physicians.
Instead of the former, lawmakers opted for partial exemptions through an amendment sponsored by Delegate John Hardy, R-Berkeley. With that amendment adopted 46-43 with 11 members not voting, abortions are allowed up to 14 weeks of gestation for victims of rape or incest who make “a report” to law enforcement. What classifies a “report” is not defined in the code.
Per the federal Bureau for Justice Statistics, more than 63% of rapes go unreported. Only about a quarter of those that are reported end in a conviction. Unless convicted, people accused of rape are eligible for parental rights of any children produced by the crime under state code.
During discussion on the floor Wednesday, several Republican members of the House decried allowing any nonmedical exemptions to the state’s abortion regulations. Delegate Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, alleged that rape and incest exceptions could lead to women making false accusations when they become pregnant “out of wedlock.” Less than 3% of rapes reported nationally are found to be false, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.
Steele — after urging his colleagues to “talk logically” instead of with “so much emotion” — said he “values every life,” and any baby that is conceived through rape could be a “brilliant, bright example of God’s love for the woman birthing it.”
For the third day in a row — and about the eighth time this year — House Democrats made impassioned speeches to their Republican colleagues urging them to support body autonomy and a person’s right to choose.
Five of those lawmakers — Delegates Bill Anderson, R-Wood; Vernon Criss, R-Wood; Joe Ellington, R-Mercer; John Kelly, R-Wood; and Erikka Storch, R-Ohio — voted against the bill. Democrat Delegates Brent Boggs, D-Braxton, and Nathan Brown, D-Mingo, voted in favor of the bill limiting abortion.
While the floor session proceeded, the gallery of the House chamber was full. Some in the crowd cried as they watched the legislative process unfold. As lawmakers voted down exemptions for victims of rape and incest victims, onlookers yelled, “You’re the rapists,” “We’ll vote you out” and “There is blood on your hands.”
Throughout the roughly four-hour floor session, advocates for choice left the galleries to protest outside the House chambers. Their shouts were audible on the floor as the legislators debated their rights.
Among the crowd was Katie Quinonez, the executive director of the West Virginia Women’s Health Center, which is the state’s sole abortion provider. On June 24, when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the Women’s Health Center halted abortion services.
A preliminary injunction issued last week by Kanawha County Circuit Judge Tera Salango barred enforcement of a 19th-century abortion ban and allowed the center to resume abortion procedures. If HB 302 is signed into law, the criminal penalty for physicians in that ban would become enforceable again 90 days from passage.
On Wednesday morning, Quinonez was one of the 69 speakers standing in opposition to the proposed bill. As she overran her allotted speaking time, Quinonez — like others who did the same — was escorted out of the House chamber. She continued yelling to the lawmakers in attendance as she left the room with one fist raised in the air and the crowd in the gallery breaking into applause.
“When I was in high school (and chose to get an abortion), I chose life. My life,” Quinonez said, “because my life is sacred.”