CHARLESTON — The West Virginia House of Delegates recently passed a resolution asking for an interim joint committee to evaluate the mental health service needs of students in higher education.
House Concurrent Resolution 92 requests the Joint Committee on Government and Finance to conduct a study assessing and addressing the mental health needs of collegiate students.
The resolution states the mental health of students is an increasing concern that the pandemic has only exasperated, creating additional negative impacts, including burnout, lack of motivation and concentration, anxiety, stress, loss of sleep, eating disorders and depression.
Marshall University Student Body President Alyssa Parks said Tuesday that positive mental health goes hand in hand with students being able to succeed, but the programs are underfunded.
“I think the state should consider that because at the end of the day, we are the future of the state,” she said. “If we can’t focus on our education because we’re busy struggling with our mental health … we can’t be successful in our academics, and I think that will hurt the state in the long run.”
Azeem Khan, a member of the West Virginia University Student Government Association student senate, said over the past year, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic started, the conversation surrounding mental health has changed, specifically for college students.
“Here in Morgantown we tragically lost a couple of students to suicide,” he said. “That’s kind of really made us have to have some really tough conversations about what we can do better, how we can provide better services to really help save lives.”
Khan said the student government turned to the Legislature after first going to Gov. Jim Justice seeking CARES Act pandemic relief to fund additional mental health resources on campuses. He said the SGA has received many stories across the state from people sharing their challenges with mental health, which he said has motivated them more to make a change.
“Just because we’re kids doesn’t mean that our opinions don’t matter to our friends who are dying,” he said. “So, you know, we would think that that would be something that would be important to the governor.”
Parks agreed that CARES Act money should help fund it, she said, noting universities are already struggling with budgets because of COVID-19.
The resolution was adopted by voice vote March 3 and was sent to the Senate for its consideration. The lead sponsor is Delegate Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha, House minority leader and president of HD Media LLC.
Skaff said students came to him and Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, at the beginning of the session to create the West Virginia Resilience Act to help all two- and four-year schools save lives. Skaff said the schools’ resources are not enough, especially with the increased mental health issues seen due to COVID-19.
“Last year, multiple students committed suicide. And we can’t wait for more suicides to happen,” he said, adding, “I knew a young person, age 25, who committed suicide after he got COVID. He was down on his luck and just didn’t see an end in sight. He committed suicide. So personally, it hit home to me, and that’s why I jumped on it.”
It was also sponsored by Hanshaw; Mark Dean, R-Mingo; Mick Bates, R-Raleigh; Todd Longanacre, R-Greenbrier; Wayne Clark, R-Jefferson; Christopher W. Toney, R-Raleigh; Cody Thompson, D-Randolph; Jordan Bridges, R-Logan; Chuck Horst, R-Berkeley; Ed Evans, D-McDowell; Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell; and Dana Ferrell, R-Kanawha.
The problem isn’t limited to West Virginia, Parks said, recalling an SGA conference she attended over the summer where other student body presidents and vice presidents noted similar issues.
“I found the same issues being reported at other universities — that it takes over four weeks to get an appointment with the counseling center,” she said. “If you’re having a mental health crisis, four weeks is too late.”
The resolution cites a recent survey that found 75% of mental health conditions start by age 24, with higher rates among traditional college-age students. It states the survey found one in four college students are treated for or diagnosed with a condition and one in five has considered suicide. Many students who died by suicide never received services, the study found, despite 96% of students stating they would provide peer support to those people, but they lack knowledge of signs and symptoms of mental health issues and how to assist.
The resolution states while college students are more accepting of mental health issues than the general population, most struggle accessing and paying for the services.
The study showed 67% of higher education institution counseling centers said their campus psychiatric services are inadequate due to funding and lack of counselors, which means longer hours to meet increasing demand, which contributed to the risk of burnout and compassion fatigue.
The resolution adds that training students, faculty and staff to provide resources is essential to combat the crisis and to increase their resiliency.
House Bill 4678, also sponsored by Skaff, which would have created the West Virginia Resilience Act and acknowledged the mental health of higher education students is of paramount importance and due to a variety of issues, made no traction in the legislative session.
Skaff said he believes the bill didn’t get traction because the budget plan had already been set. Skaff said he believes by going to a study resolution, the Legislature can identify how much money and what services are needed. He believes it will lead to a bill being passed next session after the interim groups’ discussions.
While grateful for the resolution, Khan said he wishes the bill could have moved forward. Khan said what makes the state special is how it cares for its neighbors and tries to do the right thing without wanting something in return.
“We don’t need to put a Band-Aid on a bullet hole,” he said. “We need to really think about how we can make an impact on this long term.”