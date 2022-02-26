CHARLESTON — For the second year in a row, the West Virginia House of Delegates Judiciary Committee advanced a measure that would let voters decide whether the state’s constitutional officers would be subject to limits to their terms in office.
If it’s adopted by the full Legislature, House Joint Resolution 104 would put a measure on the ballot during the November general election to let West Virginia voters decide whether all of the state’s constitutional officers, except for the governor, would be limited to serving three consecutive terms in office.
The state’s constitutional officers are the governor, secretary of state, treasurer, auditor, agriculture commissioner and attorney general, all of which serve four-year terms in office.
The state constitution currently holds that only the governor is subject to term limits, not being allowed to serve more than two terms in office.
If lawmakers adopt the bill and voters approve it in its current form, the measure wouldn’t impact any sitting officers. It would only start counting terms in office beginning with terms that start after 2025, so the first year constitutional officers would have to leave office under term limits would be 2033.
A similar resolution, Senate Joint Resolution 11, passed the Senate and made it to the House floor in 2021, but the measure was moved from the House’s active calendar agenda on the next-to-last day of the 2021 session.
Delegate Joey Garcia, D-Marion, said Friday his assumption the 2021 resolution was delayed was because “one constitutional officer” didn’t like the resolution, which in its 2021 version would have been effective to the state’s current constitutional officer terms, meaning Attorney General Patrick Morrisey would have to leave office at the end of his third term in 2025.
Garcia noted that Morrisey during his first campaign for attorney general in 2012 said he believed in term limits and only would serve two terms, saying Morrisey, now in his third term as attorney general, “broke that promise.”
“This isn’t just pointed at him,” Garcia said. “I think the other constitutional officers who are in their first or second term, it would apply to them as well. It’s not because we’re targeting anybody for being a bad public official or for anything they’ve done, but I think 12 years is enough.”
Members of the committee rejected an amendment from Garcia to make the resolution effective as soon as voters adopted it.
House Judiciary Vice Chairman Tom Fast, R-Fayette, asked committee members to reject Garcia’s amendment.
“This amendment is clearly targeted toward one particular office,” Fast said. “This bill is about going forward. It’s about stability in our election process. As written, I believe the bill will accomplish its intended purpose.”
A representative from the Attorney General’s Office did not respond to a request for comment Friday.
The committee also rejected an amendment proposed by Delegate Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, to limit all constitutional officers to two terms in office.
Under questioning for clarification from Delegate Pat McGeehan, R-Hancock, Committee General Counsel Brian Casto confirmed people could serve three terms in office, sit out a term, then seek re-election to the same office. They also would be able to serve three terms in one constitutional office and immediately seek election in a different constitutional office, Casto said in response to McGeehan’s questions.
During discussion about the bill and amendments to it, lawmakers indicated Treasurer Riley Moore had supported a resolution for constitutional term limits. A representative from the Treasurer’s Office was at Friday’s meeting but was not asked to testify.
Moore’s campaign for state office included support for term limits, and he still believes they need to be established for the state’s constitutional offices to constrain executive power, he said Friday.
“We’ve seen from past history how allowing one person to hold an office for decades has proven bad for transparency, accountability and good government,” Moore said. “That’s why every one of our current constitutional officers has voiced support for term limits, because we’ve seen firsthand how offices can become stagnant when one person remains in control for too long. I’m hopeful this resolution passes and this issue can finally go before the voters so that moving forward we can have term limits for all statewide offices.”