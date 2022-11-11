CHARLESTON — West Virginia lawmakers are hitting the road for the second time this year for an interim session outside of Charleston.
In May, legislators gathered in Morgantown at West Virginia University for the first road-show session since 2013. This weekend, interim meetings hit the Eastern Panhandle, with meetings scheduled Sunday through Tuesday at Cacapon State Park in Berkeley Springs.
Lawmakers from the region expressed excitement about the opportunity for their colleagues to get a taste of their neck of the woods.
“I'm looking forward to being able to show off the beauty and diversity of the Eastern Panhandle to my fellow legislators,” said Sen. Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson.
Delegate Paul Espinosa, R-Jefferson, said that along with the scheduled committee meetings, lawmakers will visit Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races, Berkeley Springs State Park and the Hilltop House Hotel among other planned excursions through the Eastern Panhandle. He said a benefit of holding interims away from Charleston is that lawmakers from other regions of the state can understand what daily life is like for their colleagues.
Rucker said she hopes her fellow lawmakers will get a look at their daily commute and notice the issues with roadwork in the region.
“I'm actually very eager to let our legislators get a taste of what the traffic is like and what we're dealing with here in the Eastern Panhandle,” Rucker said.
The first interim committee meeting will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, where an official from the McChrystal Group will present findings and recommendations from the group’s outside audit of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Gov. Jim Justice commissioned the group to study the massive health agency and find where it can better perform.
One of the planned excursions for the Joint Committee on Education will be at Pines Opportunity Center in Morgan County, where lawmakers will learn and discuss competency in literacy and math for West Virginia schoolchildren.
There will be 16 interim sessions total over the three days. House of Delegates director of communications Ann Ali said these meetings will be livestreamed on the Legislature's website, but given possible technological issues with remote broadcasting, difficulties may occur.
“There are a lot of added benefits when we take interims on the road, but it is a good bit of extra work,” Ali said.
Among other issues lawmakers will address, Rucker said she hopes her colleagues will understand the gravity of the locality pay situation. With Maryland, Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C., only a short distance from three Eastern Panhandle counties, Rucker said the state’s workforce is continuing to move across the border seeking higher pay. In some occupations, like emergency and social services, starting salaries can be $30,000 higher in neighboring states than they are in West Virginia.
“It’s pretty hard to compete with that when (workers) know, 'OK, I drive 15 or 20 minutes longer, but I have a much higher salary,'" she said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.