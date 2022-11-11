The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Courtesy of the West Virginia Governor’s Office

CHARLESTON — West Virginia lawmakers are hitting the road for the second time this year for an interim session outside of Charleston.

In May, legislators gathered in Morgantown at West Virginia University for the first road-show session since 2013. This weekend, interim meetings hit the Eastern Panhandle, with meetings scheduled Sunday through Tuesday at Cacapon State Park in Berkeley Springs. 

