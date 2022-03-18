CHARLESTON — A bill that started as a reallocation of magistrates throughout West Virginia ended as the establishment of a new system in which state officials re-evaluate the magistrate system every four years based on magistrates’ caseload.
Starting in 2023, lawmakers can reject the state Supreme Court’s recommendations for the number of magistrates in each county or allow the recommendations to become reality the following year.
The lead sponsor of House Bill 2910, House Government Organization Vice Chairman Geoff Foster, R-Putnam, said he wasn’t happy with the final bill because it did not consider county populations as a factor in determining the number of magistrates in each county.
“I don’t think it’s the avenue we should’ve gone on,” Foster said.
His original bill linked the number of magistrates to population.
After 2023, recommendations will be made two years before regular magistrate elections, and lawmakers will decide a year before voters go to the polls.
Magistrates in West Virginia serve four-year terms. The next regular election for magistrates is in 2024.
Foster voted against the bill when it returned from the Senate.
“The constitution says the Legislature shall set the number of magistrates,” Foster said, referring to Article 8, Section 10 of the West Virginia Constitution. “If we, by our inaction, cause the Supreme Court’s order to go into effect, I feel like that violates the constitution.”
Foster’s original bill guaranteed each county at least two magistrates. From there, the state would have reviewed census data once a decade and allocated an additional magistrate for every 15,500 people in a county.
The House adopted the bill March 2, but senators said they were concerned about the bill’s reliance on population, particularly the potential loss of magistrates for counties with more than two magistrates but fewer than 15,500 people.
The Senate Judiciary Committee adopted an amendment that converted the bill into a Supreme Court caseload study. The Senate passed the revised bill March 12, the last day of the session.
The Supreme Court is required to complete a caseload study every four years.
The committee also adopted an amendment from Sen. Mark Maynard, R-Wayne, stipulating that no counties would lose magistrates and increasing the number of magistrates statewide to 170 from 158.
“My concern was my district and other counties losing magistrates,” said Maynard, whose district includes parts of Wayne, Mingo, McDowell and Mercer counties. “I knew something needed to be done.”
Foster conducted his own study of magistrate caseloads for 2019, picking that year since it was the most recent not affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Foster said he found nothing showing caseload corresponded to population. He also said there was no information showing border counties or counties with major interstates had higher caseloads than interior counties or those with no major interstates.
Foster began looking into the issue two years ago at the request of former House Judiciary Chairman John Shott, who didn’t seek re-election in 2020.
Foster found Berkeley County magistrates had the highest caseload in the state, with each magistrate presiding in about 2,500 cases a year. In Wirt County, which had the lowest total caseload in the state, each magistrate presided in an average of 209 cases a year, he said.
The law adopted by the Legislature reflects numbers similar to what Foster found. The law states that in 2020, Berkeley County magistrates’ average caseload was 2,384 each.
No other county is mentioned in the law.
As of Friday, House Bill 2910 was making its way to Gov. Jim Justice for his consideration.