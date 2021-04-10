CHARLESTON — The enthusiasm West Virginia state lawmakers had for this year’s broadband bill on Day 1 of the 2021 legislative session had turned into strife with industry lobbyists Saturday, the last day of the session.
The Legislature completed its work on House Bill 2002 on Saturday, but not without strong words from House of Delegates Technology and Infrastructure Chairman Daniel Linville, R-Cabell, who said broadband lobbyists tried to take control of the bill when they decided they didn’t like some of the Legislature’s proposals, particularly those setting up funds and parameters for how any public money would be disbursed among broadband providers.
In the span of about four hours Friday, the Senate adopted, then reconsidered and rejected, an amendment from Sen. Bob Plymale, D-Wayne, to establish certain funds to be used for programs that support broadband expansion in the state.
Linville said by offering that amendment, the Senate was met with opposition from the broadband industry, including representatives of Suddenlink, Comcast, CityNet and others.
“They think that because we need this so desperately that they can write legislation,” Linville said. “Mr. Speaker, I submit to you that they cannot.”
The Senate message about its passage of the broadband bill came to the House at about 8:30 p.m., with 3 1/2 hours left in the 2021 legislative session.
Linville said that was by design to force the House’s hand to accept the Senate’s amendments.
“Last year the Senate stripped our broadband legislation down to its bare bones, and we accepted it after they held the message until about this time,” Linville said. “We sent this bill to the Senate on March 5. That’s 40 days and 40 nights. We got a good bill, but it could’ve been better.”
The Senate Judiciary Committee originally took out many of the consumer protection provisions of the bill, but the Senate Government Organization Committee restored one protection that will require broadband companies to issue credit to customers who are without service for more than 24 hours for reasons that are beyond their control.
Most significantly to Linville, the Senate also removed a provision that would have required representatives from broadband companies that receive money from the government to build or improve broadband networks to testify before the House Technology and Infrastructure Committee upon request.
The loss of that provision led Linville to put the last word on the 2021 broadband bill as one of caution.
“I will promise you this — if you’re a bad actor, if you’re serving the people of the state of West Virginia, and if you take money and you don’t get the job done as the House Committee on Technology and Infrastructure has demonstrated this year, we’ll invite you to appear under oath,” Linville said. “… If an invitation doesn’t suit you, we will subpoena you.
“I hope that fixing the damn internet will be the priority we all say it is, and I don’t mean in a partisan fashion. Put in the work.”
Lawmakers in both parties have said broadband was a high-priority issue, and Gov. Jim Justice mentioned the need to improve the state’s broadband infrastructure during his State of the State address in February.
In its current form, the broadband bill in effect would expand existing laws about broadband installation with the goal of speeding up the permitting and installation processes for companies. It also provides new protections for broadband customers under the state’s consumer protection laws.
The bill would specify protections for broadband customers that would allow them to file complaints with the Consumer Protection Division in the state Attorney General’s Office.
To speed up the process of installing new broadband, the bill would expedite the permit process and have broadband companies share in the cost of a project with utility companies and other entities that do work requiring digging in right of way areas maintained by the West Virginia Division of Highways.
The bill also clarifies duties between the West Virginia Broadband Council and the West Virginia Office of Broadband.
In addition to consumer and other provisions, the Senate amended the bill to move the Office of Broadband to the newly promoted Department of Economic Development. Former Senate president Mitch Carmichael currently is the director of the state’s Economic Development Office, and he will be Secretary of Economic Development, per a bill the Legislature passed earlier during the session.
The bill will go to Justice for his consideration.
Here is a look at some of Saturday’s other legislative activity as of press time:
A compromise version of legislation intended to strike a balance between gun owners’ fears of prospects for stricter federal gun safety laws and executive orders while assuring that state and local law officers are not prevented from working with or receiving funding from federal authorities was modified Saturday in response to comments made by President Joe Biden on Thursday (HB2694).
The bill, amended Wednesday in the Senate Judiciary Committee to remove language that would have prohibited state and local officers from enforcing federal gun safety laws stricter than state law to instead prohibit federal commandeering of local law officers, was revised Saturday to respond to concerns raised in Biden’s Rose Garden speech on the national epidemic of gun violence.
As amended Saturday, the legislation would prohibit courts from issuing or officers from enforcing “red flag” laws, which allow courts to temporarily order seizure of firearms from individuals when family members have shown they pose a threat to themselves or others — something the legislation declares is “an anathema to law-abiding West Virginians.”
It would also prohibit law officers from making arrests during traffic stops or noise complaints to enforce “inconsistent” federal firearms laws or executive orders enacted after Jan. 1, 2021.
The newly amended bill passed the Senate 30-4. It passed the House 92-7 without debate.
— — —
The night before the regular session’s final day, lawmakers wrapped up work on House Joint Resolution 2, which will allow West Virginians to vote on whether any elected official facing impeachment proceedings in the Legislature should be able to stop those proceedings in court.
The resolution comes almost three years after the state Supreme Court handed down a ruling that effectively stopped impeachment proceedings against four sitting justices at the time.
The members of the court that handed down the decision in the case, styled Workman v. Carmichael, for former Supreme Court Justice Margaret Workman and former Senate president Mitch Carmichael, all were appointed to the state’s highest court on a temporary basis to hear the case.
During debate about the resolution Friday, Senate Judiciary Chairman Charles Trump, R-Morgan, called the court’s decision in Workman v. Carmichael “a complete usurpation of legislative authority,” saying the Supreme Court treated the Legislature as a lower tribunal instead of a co-equal branch of government.
The question is set to be on the ballot during the 2022 general election.
Voters will consider whether they want to add language to the state constitution saying that no court in the state can interfere with impeachment proceedings in the House or Senate, or appeal any judgment the Senate makes in its role of holding trials for impeached officials.
Marc Williams, the attorney who represented Workman in Workman v. Carmichael, sent out a tweet Friday saying the amendment wouldn’t stop constitutional challenges to impeachment in federal court under the U.S. Constitution.
— — —
Legislation making permanent state beer, wine and liquor laws that were liberalized during the pandemic, including expanding outdoor dining options, expanding hours of service, expanding delivery and shipping options, and making licenses available for fairs, festivals, farmers markets and multiple vendor events, among other changes, won approval late Saturday (HB2025).
The bill also reduces for two years various licensing fees to aid bars, restaurants, brewers, wineries and distilleries that were hard-hit by closures and restrictions during the pandemic.
The bill passed the Senate on a 27-7 vote and passed the House 72-27 after extended debate, including from critics who saw it as too broadly expanding state alcohol laws.
“This is a booze bill on steroids,” Del. Tom Fast, R-Fayette, complained.