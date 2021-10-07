CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Legislature will reconvene Monday for a special legislative session to focus on the 2021 political redistricting process.
Lawmakers had anticipated next week’s session amid their work, which started this past summer, on drawing new legislative and congressional district maps based on the results of the 2020 U.S. census.
Gov. Jim Justice made the announcement that he would call the session during his COVID-19 briefing Thursday morning. Members of the Legislature already were scheduled to be in Charleston on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday for interim committee meetings.
The announcement came amid meetings this week for the Senate Redistricting Committee, which met Wednesday and Thursday afternoon.
The committee is set to meet again Friday afternoon.
The Senate Redistricting Committee has two-dozen proposed congressional district maps before it and five proposed state Senate district maps. The committee eliminated one of committee chairman Charles Trump’s district maps from consideration Thursday, after Trump said the population numbers in his map deviated too much from the ideal number of people that should be in each district — 896,858.
Senators discussed merits of a couple of congressional maps, the ones labeled Trump — Congressional Map 13 and Tarr — Congressional Map 2.
There was no motion to adopt either map, with Trump, R-Morgan, indicating that he didn’t want to rush the process before the Legislature is back in session.
“It’s probably premature to make a motion to report a map, because the Legislature hasn’t really been reconvened yet,” Trump said.
Trump gave a presentation about the Senate district maps of the 20th century, most notably showing that West Virginia state started with 15 districts in the early 1900s and had 17 districts by 1964, when Kanawha County gained a second district.
Trump noted that the boundaries of state Senate districts only were county lines until 1977, when the state’s population had declined and was dispersed to the point that some counties were portioned in-part in some districts.
Even now, Trump said, Kanawha, Berkeley and Marshall counties are too large to be in their own single-county districts. He also noted that Cabell County, with a population of about 94,000 people, is slightly too small for its own Senate district, but the counties that surround it are too large to incorporate Cabell and any one of them into a district with two whole counties.
The ideal population for a West Virginia Senate district this redistricting cycle is 105,513 people.
The Senate redistricting committee has met three times since the House Redistricting Committee last met, on Sept. 30.
The House committee presented a proposed House district map during that meeting, and there are 10 proposed congressional maps available for consideration and public comment on the House committee’s page on the West Virginia Legislature website.
In its proposed map, the House is considering 100 single-member districts for the first time because of a law the Legislature passed in 2018.
The ideal population in a House district this cycle is 17,932 people.
Lawmakers are accepting public comments on all of the maps posted on the Legislature’s redistricting webpage, at www.wvlegislature.gov/redistricting.cfm, or by emailing joint.redistricting@wvlegislature.gov.