CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Legislature is working to limit the number of medical cannabis testing laboratories operating in the state to prevent an over-saturated market.
HB 4267 would provide no more than two licensed laboratories that can receive permits to operate under the West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act. The limitation would terminate Jan. 1, 2025.
Before cannabis products head to dispensaries from growers, it must be lab tested. However, with little product currently ready to be tested, the Legislature is working to limit the number of labs to prevent the testing market from becoming watered down.
While the bill moved through the House of Delegates without amendments last month, the Senate Health and Human Resources Committee showed concerns Wednesday that the bill could allow collusion among the two facilities.
Sen. David Stover, R-Wyoming, said he has a general dislike for stopping competition, but he understands the difficulty an over-saturated market creates.
Sen. Richard Lindsay, D-Kanawha, said the medical cannabis industry is heavily regulated, with limited numbers of people who can be licensed in different fields of the supply chain. He said he had heard concerns from dispensaries that were worried that having only two laboratories would allow them to price gouge. He asked for an amendment that would bar collusion between the two.
At the questioning of Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson, Jason Frame, director of the Office of Medical Cannabis within the Department of Health and Human Resources, said there is no oversight of lab pricing right now. They are only required to have national certification and go under an evaluation of the facilities by the DHHR.
Frame said lab volumes in all states are limited. Pennsylvania has three labs, he said, and Virginia has two.
Kelli Harrison, vice president of Analabs, a medical cannabis laboratory in Raleigh County, said they started in 2018 and invested over $1 million in the facility waiting to get it going. It was ready a year before getting its first sample. Even four years later, only two or three growers have provided test samples.
For example, Harrison said the lab had received about 216 samples since October, but has the capacity to do 80 to 100 in a week. Harrison said she has spoken to many growers and said it would be at least the end of the year before they were operational.
“In my opinion, the biggest reason for this is that the program is not really ready,” she said. “It’s so limited everywhere. It’s just not really ready. One lab can more than handle it, but it’s certainly not ready for three labs.”
She said if you have five labs fighting for 200 samples, it’s going to be a race to the bottom in both patient care and quality. She said she understands concerns about possible price gouging, but said they have long-term contracts with growers and the pricing is negotiable.
Frame said they have seen no evidence of collusion among labs and declined to speculate about what two labs would do in the future, but he said it would be possible for collusion in theory.
The anti-collusion amendment was passed and the bill will go to the Senate floor with a recommendation it passes.