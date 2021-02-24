CHARLESTON — As the federal Food and Drug Administration released an analysis Wednesday of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, state coronavirus czar Clay Marsh said if the vaccine is approved soon — as it likely will be — the single-dose method could further bolster West Virginia’s vaccine distributions.
Unlike mRNA vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna, which require two shots several weeks apart and must be stored in below-freezing temperatures, Johnson & Johnson’s version is expected to make distribution to people who may have challenges getting to clinics easier. On top of these advantages, studies show it has proven just as effective against the virus as those of competitors, Marsh said.
“It looks like it’s very, very effective, particularly in reducing severe complications …” Marsh said.
The FDA analysis showed no serious side effects in patients during the 28-day window studied, Marsh said.
Though there’s a chance the vaccine could be approved for distribution within the week, it’s not guaranteed that West Virginia will receive doses, Marsh said. The final decision will come from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee on immunization practices.
“Given the benefit in saving lives and reducing hospitalizations, we hope the wisdom of the FDA and the CDC will allow us to add this to our current strategy and focusing on our elderly and vulnerable population,” Marsh said.
Also Wednesday, officials discussed recent data showing the state’s Eastern Panhandle holds the lowest vaccination rates in the state.
It’s unclear what specifically drives the decrease in vaccinations in the area, said state Health Officer Dr. Ayne Amjad. Initial vaccination efforts were focused on elderly West Virginians, and there are less of them living in the Eastern Panhandle.
Inclement weather last week also presented difficulties in receiving vaccine doses from the federal government, though retired Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, who heads the state’s interagency task force, said those issues have been cleared up.
Gov. Jim Justice, noting he was disappointed to see the relatively low vaccination rates in the Eastern Panhandle compared to the rest of the state, said he was not necessarily concerned, though.
“I’ll tell you, everyone here is doing the best they can and they’re working hard,” Justice said.
Also Wednesday:
- Amjad urged people to continue getting COVID-19 tests when necessary. She specifically urged those living in border counties to do so in order to avoid cross-state infections.
- Marsh said, whether vaccinated or not, West Virginians should continue to practice mitigation measures like mask wearing, social distancing and
avoiding large crowds.