IRONTON — A Mercer County, West Virginia, man is in custody after the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office arrested him on an outstanding warrant for two counts of homicide.

Lawrence County officials were advised by U.S. Marshals that Kenneth Jacob Adkins, 20, was at a relative’s residence along County Road 42 in Proctorville, Ohio, on Friday. Both agencies located Adkins at the residence and arrested him without incident.

Adkins is incarcerated at Lawrence County Jail and will attend an extradition hearing at Lawrence County Municipal Court on Monday, March 16.

