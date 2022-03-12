CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s medical examiners will see some relief after the West Virginia Senate passed a bill to address an accumulation of human remains dating back to the 1970s.
House Bill 4559 addresses the disposition of unidentified and unclaimed remains, an issue that came to light after a report was released in November 2021 by the Legislative Performance Evaluation and Research Division, which said hundreds of unclaimed or unidentified human remains were stored at the Medical Examiner’s Office at the time.
The legislation was completed Friday after the Senate unanimously approved its passage without debate. The House passed the bill last month.
The bill requires the medical examiner to cremate unclaimed human remains and bury unidentified human remains. It will be required to use assistance from the City of Charleston to locate an appropriate cemetery.
Unidentified remains will be buried after six months and unclaimed remains will be cremated after 30 days after an effort to find someone to take the remains. If the death is determined to be the result of a crime, physical evidence will be collected prior to burial.
Both will be placed in the cemetery in a way that can easily be retrieved by the medical examiner if someone should claim them.
It also states no one can file a cause of action against the medical examiner for liability or damages related to burial, cremation or other disposition of remains that have not been claimed.
The bill states that the medical examiner must propose rules to the legislation to address the disposition of unidentified or unclaimed remains in their possession.
The bill also allows counties to appoint coroners at their own discretion. Counties do not have to appoint someone to be a coroner if the state already has a county medical examiner assigned to the area.
The report that sparked the bill said 248 unclaimed or unidentified human remains are stored at the Medical Examiner’s Office on Charleston’s West Side. The 162 cremated remains and 86 bodies or parts of bodies kept in frozen storage date back to 1977.
The 86 bodies in frozen storage were stacked on one another, with 49 being unidentified, the report said. Another 36 had not been claimed because they had been unable to find next of kin or the next of kin did not want the body. All cremated remains were identified, but unclaimed.
In speaking during a House of Delegates committee meeting earlier this year, Matt Izzo, administrator for the Medical Examiner’s Office, said the office has a backlog of which opioid deaths are a large part. Dr. Ayne Amjad, the state health officer, previously said the low space in labs, tables and staffing causes delays in getting autopsy reports completed.
Amjad said the Medical Examiner’s Office is substandard and they need a larger space. The bill was introduced with a requirement for the office to be moved to a suitable office that meets national standards by 2025, but it was removed.