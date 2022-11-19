CHARLESTON — The West Virginia National Guard is among military organizations from six countries assisting Qatar with security support as the Middle East nation prepares to host the World Cup soccer tournament, which gets underway Sunday, Nov. 20.
The tournament is expected to draw more than 1.2 million visitors to the small Arabian Peninsula nation of about 3 million during the course of the 28-day event, in which qualifying men’s teams from 32 nations compete to determine the world champion.
In 2010, the Federation Internationale de Football Association, better known as FIFA, the world governing body for the sport, awarded the right to host this year’s World Cup to Qatar, small but rich in natural gas reserves. Since then, Qatar has been building infrastructure, including a 50-mile, high-speed subway system in the capital city of Doha and seven new soccer stadiums, each capable of seating at least 40,000 fans, and planning how to accommodate a surge of visitors equal to half the nation’s population.
The National Guard Bureau selected the West Virginia National Guard in 2018 to partner with Qatar in developing future military training opportunities and assisting with upcoming economic development and cultural exchange projects. The Qatar-West Virginia pairing took place as part of the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program in which each state’s National Guard organization is assigned one or more allied nations with which to cultivate training and mutual assistance ties.
Helping Qatar prepare for the World Cup was among projects discussed during initial meetings between state National Guard officials and Qatari military personnel in 2018.
Since then, specialists from the West Virginia National Guard have worked with their counterparts in Qatar’s Weapons of Mass Destruction Defense Unit and the Qatari Emiri Air Force Airlift Wing to establish stadium security procedures; develop response and prevention plans to counter chemical, biological or radiological threats; and conduct aeromedical evacuation missions.
The West Virginia National Guard also has “worked extensively with Qatar to increase the interoperability of forces and deter and disrupt criminal and terrorist activities in the Middle Eastern region,” according to a 2021 news release. Guard personnel from the state have provided “training in and exposure to multiple facets of Special Forces operations,” according to the release.
In March, following three weeks of training in West Virginia, including exercises at Kanawha County’s Coonskin Park, soldiers from Qatar’s Weapons of Mass Destruction and Military Medical Service units took part in a simulated mass-casualty chemical attack staged at the University of Charleston stadium.
Assisting the National Guard in creating the training scenario were personnel from the state Department of Homeland Security’s Emergency Management Division, the Charleston and South Charleston Fire Department, the National Weather Service’s Charleston Forecast Office and the West Virginia State Police Academy.
Role players for the event included members of the University of Charleston’s men’s and women’s soccer teams.
Earlier this year, Col. Martin Timko, commander of the Martinsburg-based 167th Airlift Wing of the West Virginia Air National Guard, accepted an assignment as the U.S. Central Command’s senior liaison officer in Qatar. In that role, Timko will work with Qatari and U.S. military leaders to coordinate planning and resource movement before and during World Cup competition.
Also serving in Qatar through the auspices of the State Partnership Program are West Virginia Army National Guard Majs. Matthew Walters and Scott Wolfe.
“They’re working to support Qatar’s military in dealing with things like assessing infrastructure vulnerabilities and evacuation planning,” said Col. Robert Kincaid of the West Virginia National Guard’s Joint Force Headquarters staff.
France, Jordan, Italy, the United Kingdom and United States have agreed to supply Qatar with military planners and security-related equipment to maintain safety during the World Cup competition.
Turkey has agreed to loan the services of 3,000 police. Pakistan is the only nation sending armed troops to Qatar, with 4,500 Pakistani soldiers already in-country or scheduled to arrive soon.
A call to boycott the 2022 World Cup has been sweeping through Europe in recent weeks by those disapproving of Qatar’s alleged violation of the rights of foreign laborers, its lack of equal rights for women and its treatment of LGBTQ activity as a crime. But as of last week, 93% of all tickets had been sold.
World Cup officials have pledged that all soccer fans traveling to Qatar for the tournament will be treated with respect, regardless of gender or orientation.
Regarding the controversy, “We try to be as neutral as possible and focus on supporting our State Partner,” said Col. Kincaid. “If our people should see something happening that shouldn’t be, it will be reported up the chain of command.”
According to U.S. military and State Department officials, Qatar has earned its support providing bases from which U.S. military operations are staged throughout the Middle East and its commitment to oppose terrorism, including its membership in the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS.
Since 2003, Qatar has spent more than $8 billion to develop the al-Udeid Air Base for use by U.S. forces, including an Air Force expeditionary wing and the forward operating headquarters of both the U.S. Central Command and the U.S. Special Operations Command.
Qatar is the second country to be paired with the West Virginia National Guard through the State Partnership Program. A partnership with Peru was established in 1996.