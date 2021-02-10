HUNTINGTON — There were 25 new COVID-19 deaths reported in West Virginia on Wednesday, and the total included two people from Cabell County.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed the deaths of the 41-year-old woman and 79-year-old man, bringing Cabell County’s total number of deaths related to the virus to 154.
A 91-year-old man and 83-year-old man, both from Wayne County, were also among the reported deaths. Wayne County has had 30 deaths related to the virus.
The deaths reported Wednesday also included a 99-year-old man from Putnam County and an 80-year-old man from Mason County.
The state has reported a total of 2,175 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.
There were 429 new cases of COVID-19 reported statewide, for a total of 125,951.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (1,153), Berkeley (9,305), Boone (1,496), Braxton (760), Brooke (1,950), Cabell (7,381), Calhoun (217), Clay (363), Doddridge (439), Fayette (2,519), Gilmer (660), Grant (1,020), Greenbrier (2,329), Hampshire (1,454), Hancock (2,542), Hardy (1,243), Harrison (4,674), Jackson (1,622), Jefferson (3,462), Kanawha (11,513), Lewis (941), Lincoln (1,169), Logan (2,575), Marion (3,529), Marshall (2,931), Mason (1,717), McDowell (1,309), Mercer (4,038), Mineral (2,545), Mingo (2,034), Monongalia (7,441), Monroe (913), Morgan (895), Nicholas (1,112), Ohio (3,499), Pendleton (602), Pleasants (788), Pocahontas (572), Preston (2,468), Putnam (3,996), Raleigh (4,412), Randolph (2,299), Ritchie (587), Roane (477), Summers (684), Taylor (1,046), Tucker (477), Tyler (598), Upshur (1,600), Wayne (2,508), Webster (279), Wetzel (1,041), Wirt (336), Wood (6,754) and Wyoming (1,677).
Cabell County reported 887 active cases Wednesday, while Wayne County reported 202.
In Ohio, the state Department of Health says as many as 4,000 COVID-19 deaths may have been underreported through the state’s reporting system, and those deaths will now be added to the state’s tally of deaths from the coronavirus during the coming week.
Health officials say “process issues affecting the reconciliation and reporting of these deaths” began in October, with most occurring in November and December. The department identified the problem during a routine employee training, officials said.
The department says it will continue working with the Auditor of State’s Office, which has been doing an audit of COVID-19 data since September.
Officials say adding the deaths will inflate daily reported death counts for two or three days, but the appropriate date of deaths will be reflected on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard.
As of Wednesday, the state was reporting a total of 11,856 confirmed and probable COVID-19 deaths, including 10,522 confirmed deaths and 1,334 considered probable under the expanded death definition by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 17 new cases, for a total of 4,403, with patients’ ages ranging from 1 to 64. There have been 61 deaths in the county related to the virus.
Statewide, icy weather conditions were delaying vaccinations. Gov. Andy Beshear said regional vaccine centers at Kroger stores in Lexington, Covington and Bowling Green would be closed Thursday because of bad weather.
The University of Kentucky canceled a coronavirus vaccine clinic Wednesday, and the Louisville vaccination center at Broadbent Arena closed early Wednesday. The site may also close Thursday if roads are in poor condition, officials said.
University of Louisville Health is closing its two vaccination centers in downtown Louisville on Thursday.
An ice storm warning was in effect for a large portion of Kentucky through Thursday evening, the National Weather Service said.
Kentucky reported 1,914 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to the Governor’s Office. There were 49 virus-related deaths reported, adding to a total of 4,175 deaths in the state.